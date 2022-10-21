CHURCH NOTES

Peace Lutheran hosting Trunk or Treat on Saturday

Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Families can enjoy Halloween with this fun community event. Participants will have their vehicles in the church’s parking, decorated with a Halloween theme. And children dressed in their costumes are able to visit each vehicle’s trunk stocked with candy, treats and other goodies. All are welcome.

Grace UM’s Fall Harvest Lunch set for Oct. 30

BOELUS — Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Harvest Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Boelus Civic Center.

Whitefoot Catering will be catering the meal, which includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fluff salad, a roll and desserts.

The event is a freewill offering, and takeout is available. Those attending are asked to bring a food pantry item to support the Howard County food pantry.

Grace Baptist hosting hymn sing on Oct. 30

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul is welcoming everyone to come and enjoy an old gospel hour hymn sing.

The informal event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church located at Ninth and Baxter streets. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing.

For more information, contact Dennis at 702-469-0788 or check the website www.stpaulgrace.org.