 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHURCH NOTES

  • 0
Peace Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat (copy)

Emersynn Simonton, 6, came to Trunk or Treat dressed as Batgirl during the 2021 event hosted by Peace Lutheran Church. At left is her mother, Jacoby. The woman handing out candy, at left, is Valerie Maret. At right is her daughter, Rayle. The church will host its 2022 event on Saturday at 1710 N. North Road.

 JEFF BAHR, INDEPENDENT FILE

Peace Lutheran hosting Trunk or Treat on Saturday

Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Families can enjoy Halloween with this fun community event. Participants will have their vehicles in the church’s parking, decorated with a Halloween theme. And children dressed in their costumes are able to visit each vehicle’s trunk stocked with candy, treats and other goodies. All are welcome.

Grace UM’s Fall Harvest Lunch set for Oct. 30

BOELUS — Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Harvest Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Boelus Civic Center.

Whitefoot Catering will be catering the meal, which includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fluff salad, a roll and desserts.

People are also reading…

The event is a freewill offering, and takeout is available. Those attending are asked to bring a food pantry item to support the Howard County food pantry.

Grace Baptist hosting hymn sing on Oct. 30

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul is welcoming everyone to come and enjoy an old gospel hour hymn sing.

The informal event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church located at Ninth and Baxter streets. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing.

For more information, contact Dennis at 702-469-0788 or check the website www.stpaulgrace.org.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five hours' sleep a night tipping point for poor health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts