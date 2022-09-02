CHURCH NOTES

Mobile food pantry set for Sept. 10 at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.

Merrick County

food bank Sept. 10

CENTRAL CITY — The March Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until the food is gone).

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.