CHURCH NOTES

Hastings Catholic Schools hosting chicken noodle dinner, bazaar

HASTINGS — Hastings Catholic Schools will host a chicken noodle dinner and holiday bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the old gym at St. Cecilia High School.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with coffee and roll service, book sale, purse sale, family booths, kid’s games and crafts, bake sale and theme basket raffles.

Dinner service begins at 11 a.m., with the traditional meal including HCS’s famous chicken noodles, coleslaw and biscuits. Meal options include dine-in, carry-out and noodle drop-zone deliveries to four neighborhoods, Westbrook in Juniata, Lochland, Assumption Church in Roseland and Good Samaritan Village. Delivery zone meals will be ready for pick up from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Dine-in concludes at 4 p.m. with carry-out available until 5 p.m.

Meal sizes include a family meal, which serves six to eight people for $50 and is an additional option for carry-out and delivery zones, adult meals for $12 and kid meals for $7.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.HastingsCatholicSchools.org/bazaar or in person at the event. Online sales close at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Following the Friday deadline, tickets may be purchased at the event.

Although the main event is set for Sunday at the high school, the facility will be open from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday for guests to view raffle items, theme baskets and to purchase meal and raffle tickets.

Raffle highlights include a pork and beef raffle, where four winners will select their prize of either a quarter of beef or a quarter of pork. The quilt raffle features a hand-made quilt created by the St. Michael’s Quilters. The “super 7” raffle includes seven prizes all valued at more than $100 from which those drawn may select their prize. Raffle tickets for the three aforementioned raffles may be purchased in person at the bazaar, online at HastingsCatholicSchools.org/bazaar, at the HCS Nevrivy Center at 604 N. St. Joseph Ave., or the event preview on Saturday at St. Cecilia’s gym.

Bingo and the stage raffle, two more highlights, begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in St. Cecilia Church’s Centennial Hall.

First-Faith UM craft fair/bake sale set for Saturday

First-Faith United Methodist Church has scheduled a craft fair and bake sale on Nov. 19. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located at 4190 W. Capital Ave.

All items are homemade including noodles, salsa, pear butter and unique, one-of-a-kind fall and Christmas decorations and ornaments.