CHURCH NOTES

Life Chain set for Oct. 2

The local Life Chain, which is part of Respect Life Sunday, is planned for 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on Webb Road, between 13th and State streets.

“The purpose of the Life Chain is to provide a strong visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion is wrong, and they are opposed to the unmerciful killing of unborn children,” says a news release. “We stand in obedience to the Lord: Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you ... ” Jeremiah 1:5

Signs for attendees for use in prayer will be available at 1:45 p.m. at both 1333 N. Webb Road and 1831 N. Webb Road in Grand Island. Attendees may bring chairs and strollers.

For more information, call 308-381-1253 or 308-379-4629.

Alda church hosting community dinner Sunday

ALDA — The United Methodist Church, 202 Pine St. in Alda, will host a community dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

All are welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor.

For more information, call 308-381-7008.

Trinity Lutheran fall festival planned for Oct. 2

Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St. in Grand Island, will present a “For Generations Yet to Come” fall festival Sunday, Oct. 2.

Schedule of events are: 8 a.m., worship with AriSon; 9 to 10:30 a.m., coffee, donuts, pumpkin patch activities and comfort dog; 10:30 a.m., worship with AriSon; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., food trucks and pumpkin patch activities.

Merrick County food bank Oct. 1 at fairgrounds

CENTRAL CITY — The March Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.