Church to host Lawn Chair Theat-AH at St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church at St. Paul will show a free outdoor movie through its Lawn Chair Theat-AH series Friday, July 16

People can come as early as 9:15 p.m. The movie will begin close to dusk on the church’s east lawn. The church is located at 123 Ninth St.

The film will be “Soul Surfer.” The family movie tells the story of a teen surfer who loses her arm in a shark attack and courageously overcomes all odds through determination and faith. It’s based on a true story.

Families are asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on while watching the movie. Popcorn and other concessions will be available, all at no charge.