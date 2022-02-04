Coping with interruptions

One day Leonardo da Vinci was working on the face of Jesus in his masterpiece, The Last Supper. For 12 years he had been working on the painting, and much of it had been completed. There was a blank space where the face of Jesus was to appear.
For inspiration, Leonardo had one of his pupils read the 13th chapter of John’s gospel. That is the chapter that tells of Jesus, when he was having the last supper with his disciples, taking a basin and a towel, washing the disciples’ feet and dramatically living out who he was.
Hardly had the sound of the last word of the gospel story died away when the image of Jesus, that full face of life, began to form in Leonardo’s mind. Just then another pupil burst into the room and cried out, “At last, we’ve found you. We’ve come from the Duchess.”
“What happened?” Leonardo asked.
“Trouble, Monsieur Leonardo! The pipes in the bath will not work,” replied the pupil.
“Nonsense,” said da Vinci. “You see I am busy. Find Zorra Astro and tell him to fix the pipes.”
“On, no,” the pupil declared. “I’m ordered by the Duchess not to come back without you.”
Leonardo tried to resume his work but it was no use. The image was gone. He slowly closed his box of colors and descended the scaffold, leaving off painting the face of Jesus to go and fix the plumbing.
That’s so often the way it is, isn’t it. When all is going well, there is an interruption. An important project which has to be delayed by some mundane requirement.
Norman Cousins once described his work as editor of the Saturday Review as “presiding over interruptions.” Do you feel that you are presiding over, trying to manage, one long series of interruptions?
These are certainly one of the troublesome flies in the ointment of life. And most of these interruptions don’t even have the courtesy to announce themselves in advance. But they have the power to irritate us and play havoc with our schedules, our relationships, our jobs, and our energy.
One thing we do know — interruptions are not going to go away. We need to learn to deal with them. We can learn a lot from the way Jesus dealt with interruptions. From Jesus we can learn now to integrate interruptions into our lives in a meaningful way.
Jesus could use interruptions in a positive way because he had a clear purpose. His vocation, his calling, was the integrating power in his life. This is the key — to cope with interruptions we must have a purpose and keep that purpose clear.
The power of purpose was so evident in Jesus’ life. He never lost sight of it. When Jesus spent forty days and nights in the wilderness, he knew his purpose. He knew he would not be a magician, turning stones into bread. He would not be a power broker, ruling over nations. He would not be a superstar, attracting attention to himself by jumping off the mountainside. He said instead, “The Son of Man also came not to be served but to serve.” (Mark 10:45) His purpose kept his life focused even in the midst of interruptions.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to know our calling and purpose so we don’t get sidetracked with interruptions. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
