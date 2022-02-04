Coping with interruptions

That’s so often the way it is, isn’t it. When all is going well, there is an interruption. An important project which has to be delayed by some mundane requirement.

Norman Cousins once described his work as editor of the Saturday Review as “presiding over interruptions.” Do you feel that you are presiding over, trying to manage, one long series of interruptions?

These are certainly one of the troublesome flies in the ointment of life. And most of these interruptions don’t even have the courtesy to announce themselves in advance. But they have the power to irritate us and play havoc with our schedules, our relationships, our jobs, and our energy.

One thing we do know — interruptions are not going to go away. We need to learn to deal with them. We can learn a lot from the way Jesus dealt with interruptions. From Jesus we can learn now to integrate interruptions into our lives in a meaningful way.

Jesus could use interruptions in a positive way because he had a clear purpose. His vocation, his calling, was the integrating power in his life. This is the key — to cope with interruptions we must have a purpose and keep that purpose clear.