Coping with the challenge of changes

So much of life is about change.
This is one of the challenges of our pandemic. Seems like everything is changing all the time. How do we deal with many changes?
Dizzy Dean, the baseball player, was later an announcer. At one of the games he was broadcasting, he told about one of the ball player’s wife, who had left him a note.
Evidently, he was a “rookie” when it came to changing a baby. The note read: “Lay the diaper out like you would a baseball diamond, bring center field down to home plate, put the baby in the pitcher’s mound and bring first, third and home together and pin. P.S. If the game gets rained out, start all over again.”
That’s one form of change. A baby can be one of the greatest changes of our lives. Right now we’re constantly thinking about the changes to live in a pandemic. We stopped going to church, when is it safe to go again? What about going to restaurants? Family gatherings, to go shopping, to the doctor’s office? Changes are in overload mode.
How do we handle changes in general? Jesus showed us the principles he lived by which will help us too. Jesus was always oriented toward the future. If we are under a lot of pandemic stress, we may try to retreat into the past and live there. It’s easy to remember how things used to be. We can spend a lot of time looking to some of the things we can no longer enjoy.
Jesus was oriented toward the coming order of the Kingdom of God. Jesus told everyone who would listen to get ready, to prepare, don’t be caught unaware. Do what you can while you can.
Jesus talked about God’s activity in the past but mostly he addressed people about the present and the future. When Jesus met Zacchaeus in the sycamore tree, he went to his house to visit. Jesus only talked a few moments about Zacchaeus’ past.
Zacchaeus knew his past; Jesus talked about a new forgiven future and a big change. He was willing to walk with people in the changes of their lives.
Also we know the love of Jesus Christ never changes. Though many other things change, the one constant is Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever. One of the most exciting promises God ever gave us was in 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Behold in Christ there is a new creation. The old has passed, the new has come.”
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us that you are with us even through the valley of darkness and pain. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!