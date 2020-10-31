Coping with the challenge of changes

So much of life is about change.

This is one of the challenges of our pandemic. Seems like everything is changing all the time. How do we deal with many changes?

Dizzy Dean, the baseball player, was later an announcer. At one of the games he was broadcasting, he told about one of the ball player’s wife, who had left him a note.

Evidently, he was a “rookie” when it came to changing a baby. The note read: “Lay the diaper out like you would a baseball diamond, bring center field down to home plate, put the baby in the pitcher’s mound and bring first, third and home together and pin. P.S. If the game gets rained out, start all over again.”

That’s one form of change. A baby can be one of the greatest changes of our lives. Right now we’re constantly thinking about the changes to live in a pandemic. We stopped going to church, when is it safe to go again? What about going to restaurants? Family gatherings, to go shopping, to the doctor’s office? Changes are in overload mode.