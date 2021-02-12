Disciples follow in big footsteps

When daughter Katie was 5 years old, she started taking a shower instead of a bath.

As she went to take a shower she said, “I used to be a little mushroom and I didn’t like showers but now I do.”

Katie recognized that things change as we grow up. We can’t just stay “little mushrooms” forever. When we grow up, we have to make decisions about what we will do. Jesus appealed to that need to grow up and become mature. Jesus called people to the great adventure of the Christian faith. He enlisted disciples to do the very work of God.

Some people have thought they couldn’t be a disciple. They decided it’s something that comes naturally for certain people but not for others. Some assumed disciples have great wisdom and many talents.

Frederich Buechner, a famous theologian, writes about all that’s really necessary to be a disciple in wishful thinking.