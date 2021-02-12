Disciples follow in big footsteps

When daughter Katie was 5 years old, she started taking a shower instead of a bath.
As she went to take a shower she said, “I used to be a little mushroom and I didn’t like showers but now I do.”
Katie recognized that things change as we grow up. We can’t just stay “little mushrooms” forever. When we grow up, we have to make decisions about what we will do. Jesus appealed to that need to grow up and become mature. Jesus called people to the great adventure of the Christian faith. He enlisted disciples to do the very work of God.
Some people have thought they couldn’t be a disciple. They decided it’s something that comes naturally for certain people but not for others. Some assumed disciples have great wisdom and many talents.
Frederich Buechner, a famous theologian, writes about all that’s really necessary to be a disciple in wishful thinking.
“There is no evidence that Jesus chose them because they were brighter or nicer than other people. In fact, the New Testament record suggests that they were continually missing the point, jockeying for position and, when the chips were down, interested in nothing so much as saving their own skins. Their sole gratification seems to have been their initial willingness to rise to their feet when Jesus said, ‘Follow me.’”
Just being willing to follow Jesus seems to be the main requirement to be a disciple. The word “disciple” appears more than 250 times in the Bible. It means “learner.” A disciple is a learner or student, the follower of a teacher.
In 1981, the late Dr. Harrell Beck closed his Bible study at the Centennial Conference of World Methodism in Hawaii with a poignant moving episode from the life of Giacomo Puccini. Puccini! What a great composer he was! He wrote “Madame Butterfly,” “La Boheme” and “La Tosca.” What fluent and melodic writing and bold dramatic harmonies came from this incredible man.
In 1922 Puccini was stricken with cancer. He said, “I want to write one more opera.” So, he sat down to write “Turandot.” His students said, “But suppose you die?”
“Oh,” Puccini replied, “my disciples will finish it. Never care.”
In 1924 he died and his disciples did finish his music. Its premiere was held in Milan, Italy, at La Scala Opera House, under the baton of Puccini’s best student, Arturo Toscanini. The gala performance proceeded and came to that point in the music where the composer had laid down his pen. Tears streamed down Toscanini’s face. He put down the baton and turned to the audience and said, “Thus far, the master wrote … and then the master died.”
Then picking up his baton, his face wreathed with smiles, Toscanini shouted out to the audience, “But his disciples finished his music!”
In many ways, Jesus has left his disciples with a masterpiece to finish. We are called to the greatest work on earth. In Jesus’ last words to his disciples he handed on the baton, the mission, “Go into all the world and make disciples.”
Prayer: Our Lord, we seem so unworthy to be called disciples. Thank you for calling us to your work that fills our lives with goodness. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com