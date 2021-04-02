Does Christ live here? With faith, he does

How is it possible to talk about the resurrection of Christ in one article or one sermon?

There’s so much that could be said. The story is very much like a diamond held up to the sunlight. Every time we look at the story from a different angle we see a more beautiful reflection.

One way to look at it is expressed by John Masefield in his play “The Trial of Jesus.” The wife of Pontius Pilate says to the Roman officer who superintended the crucifixion, “What do you think of Jesus’ claim?”’

The officer replies, “If a man believes anything up to the point of dying on a cross for it, he will find others to believe it.”

She then asks, “Do you think he is dead?”

The officer replies, ”No lady, I don’t.”

And then she inquires, “Then, where is he?”

He replies, “Let loose in the world, lady, where neither Roman nor Jew can stop his truth!”