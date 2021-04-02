Does Christ live here? With faith, he does

How is it possible to talk about the resurrection of Christ in one article or one sermon?
There’s so much that could be said. The story is very much like a diamond held up to the sunlight. Every time we look at the story from a different angle we see a more beautiful reflection.
One way to look at it is expressed by John Masefield in his play “The Trial of Jesus.” The wife of Pontius Pilate says to the Roman officer who superintended the crucifixion, “What do you think of Jesus’ claim?”’
The officer replies, “If a man believes anything up to the point of dying on a cross for it, he will find others to believe it.”
She then asks, “Do you think he is dead?”
The officer replies, ”No lady, I don’t.”
And then she inquires, “Then, where is he?”
He replies, “Let loose in the world, lady, where neither Roman nor Jew can stop his truth!”
The resurrection may be thought of as truth let loose in the world. What is that truth? I like the way Dr. William Sloane Coffin Jr. put it: “The Easter message says love is stronger than death. The Easter message says God is never driven out of life. The Easter message says that all the strength and tenderness that on Good Friday was scourged, buffeted and stretched out on a cross, all that goodness incarnate is once again alive.”
If this great truth has been released, why does it seem like so much of the world is still living in the atmosphere of Good Friday?
Good Friday was a time of darkness, desolation and discouragement. People were down. They were full of negative, gloomy thoughts. Are some of us still living in the dark cloud of Good Friday? Many of us still have to receive more fully the truth of the resurrection in some of the areas of our life. We say we believe, but do we receive it and live it?
Bishop Charles Slattery told of a pastor who had just moved to a community. He called in one home and talked with the wife. Her husband was away at his job. When the husband returned, his wife told him of the pastor’s visit.
“What did he say?” asked the man. She replied, “He asked, ‘Does Christ live here?’”
“Well, I hope you told him that we are respectable God-fearing persons.”
“He didn’t ask; he only asked, ‘Does Christ live here?’”
“Well, did you tell him we attend services every Sunday?”
“He didn’t ask that, he only asked, ‘Does Christ live here?’”
The question shook them up. As they pondered it in the days to come, they found their lives changed little by little as they grew to expect the living Christ in their daily experiences.
That’s the kind of truth we learn from the resurrection. We are confronted with some very straightforward questions. It’s so big, we can’t avoid it and we can’t just believe it with our minds only.
What if someone knocked on your door and asked, “Does Christ live here?” Are we people of the Easter faith? The faith itself helps us to answer, “Yes the risen Christ lives here!”
Prayer: Our Lord, when we get close at all to the Easter truth, we have to shout a few Alleluias in your name. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
