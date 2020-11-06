There is a story of an airliner that was rolling and lurching in a violent storm. The passengers sat silently and glumly with seatbelts fastened. Suddenly the door to the cockpit opened and the captain emerged, wearing a parachute, and announced to the passengers: “Everyone keep calm; I’m going for help!”

That would sort of make you lose your faith in the pilot. Some people have claimed they lost their faith in God in a similar way. When the going got rough, they felt like God had bailed out on them.

There are times in life when we wonder if God really cares. If God really cares, why doesn’t He prevent some of the terrible things that happen in the world? Why didn’t God prevent the Holocaust? Why doesn’t God prevent floods and tornadoes and earthquakes? Does God care? The answers might depend on our expectations. If we expect God to be like Superman who would squash the Hitlers of the world, then we’ll be disappointed. If we expect God to wave a magic wand and fix our problems, then we will be let down.

A better understanding of God is found in the Bible. We sometimes need to be reminded that God usually works through people. The best example was the way God worked through the life of Christ. God works through human flesh. Peter could say in I Peter 5:7, “God cares about you,” because he knew Jesus cared.