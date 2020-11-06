There is a story of an airliner that was rolling and lurching in a violent storm. The passengers sat silently and glumly with seatbelts fastened. Suddenly the door to the cockpit opened and the captain emerged, wearing a parachute, and announced to the passengers: “Everyone keep calm; I’m going for help!”
That would sort of make you lose your faith in the pilot. Some people have claimed they lost their faith in God in a similar way. When the going got rough, they felt like God had bailed out on them.
There are times in life when we wonder if God really cares. If God really cares, why doesn’t He prevent some of the terrible things that happen in the world? Why didn’t God prevent the Holocaust? Why doesn’t God prevent floods and tornadoes and earthquakes? Does God care? The answers might depend on our expectations. If we expect God to be like Superman who would squash the Hitlers of the world, then we’ll be disappointed. If we expect God to wave a magic wand and fix our problems, then we will be let down.
A better understanding of God is found in the Bible. We sometimes need to be reminded that God usually works through people. The best example was the way God worked through the life of Christ. God works through human flesh. Peter could say in I Peter 5:7, “God cares about you,” because he knew Jesus cared.
Some years ago, Bob Greene, in an article in the Chicago Times tells this story: “Douglas Maurer, 15, of Creve Coeur, Missouri, had been feeling bad for several days. His temperature was ranging between 103 and 105 degrees, and he was suffering from sever flulike symptoms. Finally, his mother took him to the hospital in St. Louis. Douglas was diagnosed as having leukemia.
The doctors told him in frank terms about his disease. They said that for the next three years he would have to undergo chemotherapy. They didn’t sugarcoat the side effects. They told Douglas he would go bald and that his body would most likely bloat. Upon learning this, he went into a deep depression.
His aunt called a floral shop to send Douglas an arrangement of flowers. She told the clerk that it was for her teenage nephew who had leukemia. The flowers were beautiful. Douglas read the card from his aunt. Then he saw a second card. It said, ‘Douglas — I took your order. I work at Brix Floral Shop. I had leukemia when I was 7 years old. I’m 22 years old now. Good luck. My heart goes out to you. Sincerely, Laura Bradley.’
His face lit up. He said. ‘Oh!’
It’s funny: Douglas Maurer was in a hospital filled with millions of dollars of the most sophisticated medical equipment. He was being treated by expert doctors and nurses with medical training totaling hundreds of years. But it was a sales clerk in a flower shop who, by taking the time to care, gave Douglas hope and the will to carry on.”
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of the privilege an opportunity to show your caring love. Amen.
Pastor Dan Safarik serves at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln
