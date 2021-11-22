Does God exist?

“No!” the customer exclaimed. “Barbers don’t exist because if they did, there would be no people with dirty, long hair and untrimmed beards, like that man outside.”

“Ah, but barbers do exist. That is what happens when people do not come to me!”

“Exactly!” affirmed the customer. “That is the point! God too, DOES exist! That is what happens when people do not go to Him and don’t look to Him for help. That’s why there is so much suffering in the world.”

What a great example. It made a whole lot of sense to me. I know I would have been a mess if I hadn’t taken the opportunity to come to the Lord. I have often thought about where I might be today if I hadn’t responded to Christ’s invitation when I did. I think I would be a bum in the gutter somewhere, if not physically I would be emotionally and spiritually.

Personally speaking, I know it was God who helped me find a wonderful Christian wife. I’d be so much worse off without Debbie. God helped me get through college and seminary. God guided me to become a pastor (sometimes God had to pull me kicking and screaming).

I am pretty sure part of the reason God called me to be a pastor was to force me to stay on the straight and narrow and to go to church every Sunday.