Don’t just jiggle the wire

As Jack walked back to his car, he realized what he had just experienced was a great parable for life. How often we get into trouble and then turn to God for a “quick-fix” … ”I have this problem, Lord, but if you’ll just jiggle the wire things will be OK.” “I’m in a hurry, so let’s just get going again the quickest way possible.” “Lord, I want you in my life but not too close and not too often. Maybe I could just jiggle the spiritual wire every now and then.”

It’s the old story some people call “God on the shelf.” We want to put God on a shelf and then if something goes wrong we can take God down off the shelf and ask for help. When the problem is over we can go back to the way things were. Sounds a lot like kids in college who only call when they need money. It’s not a very satisfying relationship.

Jesus was always offering a gracious invitation: “Follow me.” It meant, “Follow me in a life of service!” Jesus was not calling us to be ‘“prima donnas.” He is not calling us to walk with him once in awhile. Jesus didn’t call us to just jiggle the spiritual wires of prayer when we’re in a desperate need.