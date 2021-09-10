Don’t just jiggle the wire

Jack was one of those people who could fix just about anything.
One Saturday morning Jack came out of the grocery store and noticed a car next to his had the hood up. A young teenage boy was looking at the engine and scratching his head.
“Got a problem?” Jack asked.
The teenager answered, “I just got my driver’s license and this is the first time out with the car alone and I can’t get it started. My dad said if it won’t start just jiggle the wire and it will start right up … but I don’t know which wire to jiggle.”
Jack took a look and immediately saw the problem. “Your battery cable is loose. I can fix that easily if you’ve got some tools.”
“But my dad said ‘just jiggle the wire’. He said it always works. Why don’t we just try that?”
Jack said, “Son, if I just jiggle the wire, you’re going to need someone else to do it every time you shut the engine off … If you’ll hand me a wrench, I can fix this in two minutes. Then the problem will be solved and you won’t have to worry about it anymore.”
Finally the teenage boy opened the trunk and pulled out a crescent wrench and handed it (somewhat reluctantly) to Jack. Quickly, Jack tightened the cable. The car started right up. The boy smiled, thanked him and drove off.
As Jack walked back to his car, he realized what he had just experienced was a great parable for life. How often we get into trouble and then turn to God for a “quick-fix” … ”I have this problem, Lord, but if you’ll just jiggle the wire things will be OK.” “I’m in a hurry, so let’s just get going again the quickest way possible.” “Lord, I want you in my life but not too close and not too often. Maybe I could just jiggle the spiritual wire every now and then.”
It’s the old story some people call “God on the shelf.” We want to put God on a shelf and then if something goes wrong we can take God down off the shelf and ask for help. When the problem is over we can go back to the way things were. Sounds a lot like kids in college who only call when they need money. It’s not a very satisfying relationship.
Jesus was always offering a gracious invitation: “Follow me.” It meant, “Follow me in a life of service!” Jesus was not calling us to be ‘“prima donnas.” He is not calling us to walk with him once in awhile. Jesus didn’t call us to just jiggle the spiritual wires of prayer when we’re in a desperate need.
Jesus calls us to a lifetime of discipleship. A disciple is a learner. We are so fortunate that Jesus wants a solid, lasting relationship with us. When we walk with Jesus we learn about healthy happy relationships that sustain us. When we follow Jesus we learn to look out beyond our own little selfish world. Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
There are so many ways to serve Christ and his church and each one of us has a unique gift to give. My son, Paul, has a special gift of noticing when people need attention. Many people tell me their day isn’t complete without seeing Paul.
Prayer: Our Lord, we feel that inward tugging to go deeper with you spiritually. Help us not to be satisfied with a shallow relationship. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
