Don’t settle for dandelions, aim for redwoods

A pre-kindergarten teacher found an exciting new thing for her Sunday school class.
The teacher wrote a song about popcorn, taught it to the children, and had them crouching down on the floor to sing it. At appropriate points in the song, all the children would “pop up.” The teacher soon had them “popping” all over the classroom.
One day, the popcorn song was in full swing, when the teacher noticed one child remained crouching on the floor while all the other children “popped” all over the place.
“What’s wrong?” the teacher asked. “Why can’t you ‘pop’ like the other children?”
The little child replied, “I’m burning on the bottom of the pan.”
I wonder how many of us are “burning on the bottom of the pan” instead of popping up to what we were created to be? We are in the season of Lent. Lent is a great time to journey with God a little further than we ever have before!
All of our lives we are to grow spiritually. I think I’ve seen a lot of Christian folks just burning on the bottom of the pan. Unfortunately, I know I have been in that group all too often.
When we read the message of the Apostle Paul we see over and over his emphasis is on the pursuit of progress. In Philippians 3:8-14, Paul uses such words as “attain,” “press on,” “straining forward,” “the goal,” “gain” and the “upward call of God.”
Paul was like a coach to all the congregations he founded; even urging them on spiritually with the athletic imagery of running a race using himself as an example saying: “… but one thing I do, forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on to the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14).
John Alexander wrote about another helpful image in the publication, Taking Jesus Seriously, March-April 1986:
“The Christian faith is enormous, endless, all encompassing. It penetrates every nook and cranny of our lives and thought. And that’s exciting. It means we can grow and grow and grow. No matter how much we have learned, tomorrow we will discover a whole new horizon. And another and another. Seventy times seven and more to go … .
Redwood trees are among my favorite things. I love their beauty, their immensity. On the Avenue of Giants is a plaque to Bernard Baruch. It says he was of the stature of those redwoods. Now I have no idea whether that’s true of Baruch. But God intends it to be true of us all. We are to be like redwoods planted by streams of living waters. Immense. Enormous. That’s holiness. So let’s not settle for being dandelions.
Prayer: Our Lord, we value progress highly, in many ways. Remind us of the need we have of spiritual growth. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
