Don’t settle for dandelions, aim for redwoods

A pre-kindergarten teacher found an exciting new thing for her Sunday school class.

The teacher wrote a song about popcorn, taught it to the children, and had them crouching down on the floor to sing it. At appropriate points in the song, all the children would “pop up.” The teacher soon had them “popping” all over the classroom.

One day, the popcorn song was in full swing, when the teacher noticed one child remained crouching on the floor while all the other children “popped” all over the place.

“What’s wrong?” the teacher asked. “Why can’t you ‘pop’ like the other children?”

The little child replied, “I’m burning on the bottom of the pan.”

I wonder how many of us are “burning on the bottom of the pan” instead of popping up to what we were created to be? We are in the season of Lent. Lent is a great time to journey with God a little further than we ever have before!

All of our lives we are to grow spiritually. I think I’ve seen a lot of Christian folks just burning on the bottom of the pan. Unfortunately, I know I have been in that group all too often.