In a class report, a grade school student managed to summarize the life of Socrates in two sentences: “Socrates was a Greek philosopher who went around giving people good advice. They poisoned him.”
Socrates was not the only one who gave out good advice and it wasn’t appreciated. Advice isn’t always welcome; in fact it’s often resented. As the saying goes, “Free advice doesn’t cost anything — unless you take it.”
Maybe the word “counsel” would be more acceptable than “advice.” Adding “encouraging counsel,” sounds pretty good and very beneficial.
That’s the kind of advice the apostle Paul usually gives to churches and people he worked with. Timothy was probably the best known of all Paul’s co-workers. Timothy was much younger than Paul, but Timothy became a very effective church pastor with Paul’s mentoring.
In Paul’s second letter to Timothy in the Bible, he advised his young friend, “to rekindle the gift of God that is within you” and to not be timid. (2 Timothy 1:6-7) Paul adds, “to not be ashamed … of testifying to our Lord … but share in suffering for the gospel in the power of God” (verse 8).
This was such good advice for all of us. I especially like Paul’s advice, “to rekindle the gift of God that is within you.” I often need to hear that. I can easily forget God has given me any gifts at all!
As William Arthur Ward said, “Flatter me, and I may not believe you. Criticize me, and I may not like you. Ignore me, and I may not forgive you. Encourage me, and I will not forget you.”
Such is the case with Pastor William Sloane Coffin, formerly at New York City’s famed Riverside Church. He was a young social activist preacher who got into trouble for his rather radical sermons.
At a heated vestry meeting, the young prophet’s opponents finally thought they had enough votes to call for his resignation. But one man rose to speak in the pastor’s behalf.
“You all know that I am, by nature, a conservative person, “ he said. “And I have usually had political ideas that are diametrically opposed to our pastor. But this young man stayed with me night and day when my wife was ill. When she died, only his patient counsel and encouragement kept me going. During those hard times, I learned his deep humanity and love. And so I’m going to try to listen to him. For I will always be indebted to him for what he did for me during my time of need.”
Prayer: Our Lord, you are many things to us, encouraging counselor is always appreciated. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
