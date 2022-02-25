Everyone needs a safe place to call home

On Dec. 7, 1906, Christopher Timms slipped on Mount Elie de Beaumont, a 10,200 foot peak in New Zealand. He skidded, bounced and plummeted 7,500 feet down the ice face into a crevasse — with bruises, a concussion and injuries to one hand. It was the longest fall ever survived by a mountain climber, according to the record books.

That is one of the more dangerous places we can be in the world — on top of a mountain. Someone said to me, “I don’t suppose there’s any place in the world that’s perfectly safe.” I had to agree. Some places are better than others, but there is no where in the world we can find to get away from all floods, tornadoes, storms, lightning, hurricanes, nuclear accidents, poisonous gas, wars, drought, disease, etc. Yet, we all need a place to call home. We all need a good place to live.

We identify with the place we live. When we are on vacation, someone will ask where we are from and we’ll say Nebraska and give the name of the town. One fellow introduced himself at a meeting and told us he was originally from Texas.

Some asked, “Which part?” The Texan said, “All of me!” Where we live gets all of us.

God knows every person needs a place to be at home. God knew the Jewish people needed a special place that was the Promised Land, the land of Israel. God spoke of another sense in which we need a place. The writer of the book of Psalms speaks of this place in chapter 84. It says, “How lovely is your dwelling place, O Lord Almighty!”

Not only is God’s place nice but also it’s a place we can dwell with God. A little further in the chapter we find, “Blessed are those who dwell in your house.” We are promised a blessing when we find and enter the dwelling place of God.

As we trust God we set up a fit place or God in our hearts. God doesn’t give us an old shack; God gives us his own beautiful dwelling place. God wants to dwell with us right now and everyday. God is not only concerned that we have a physical home, but a spiritual home as well.

There is a Peanuts cartoon in which Lucy is telling her brother Linus, to get with it, get on the ball, get involved. As Linus stands sucking his thumb and hanging on to his security blanket, Lucy says, “You can’t drift along forever. You have to direct your thinking. For instance, you have to associate yourself with some sort of cause.”

Whereupon, Linus pulls his thumb out of his mouth, puts down his security blanket, and asks Lucy, “Are there openings in the lunatic fringe?”

No matter where we see ourselves, God has a place for us, not just a place, but also his dwelling place, a place of joy and safety.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we not settle for anything less than your place and provision. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

