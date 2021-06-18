Filling stations for families

Two things that families need are money and protection. I know dads really get those two things. Dads understand the need for money and protection. I think it goes way back to the caveman days. A father back then knew he’d never hear the end of it if he didn’t bring home the bacon or the mastodon. Likewise he was constantly aware of protecting the family from danger. It’s just a natural instinct for all of us guys to want to carry a big club.

This concept of protection really kicks in for fathers of baby daughters. My brother Ron has two girls, now in middle school and high school. My girls are all grown up.

I know how dads think, so I asked him, when his girls were little, if he had decided what he was going to do the first time some guy would come to take one of his daughters for a date. He had already given that a lot of thought back then. Ron told me he would greet the young man at the door with a firm handshake and then he would say, “If you do anything to hurt my daughter, I won’t mind going to prison … again!”

Another thing to check on is love. Is the family a quart or more low on love? We can do a lot of things wrong but if the kids know they are loved, they can turn out healthy and happy. The Bible says, “Love covers a multitude of sins.” (I Peter 4:8) Love can be shown in such simple ways.