Filling stations for families

Do you remember the days of the “full service” filling station? The attendant would check the oil, your belts, hoses and tires.
That’s the way a home should be. Parents should provide the kinds of things the family needs. Just like with a car, we need to be vigilant about maintaining our families. The family might be a quart low on love, time or food. Dads and moms are the main ones who need to fill the tanks of their children.
One thing fathers have to check on is time. I read a study that said the average father only spent a few minutes with each child per day. Only two or three minutes per day! Dads especially need to be aware of how much time they spend with their families.
Such is the story of Edward B. Stein in his book, “Fathering, Fact of Fable?” He wrote, “I cannot easily forget an illuminating personal vignette that occurred when I was in the throes of multiple early professional commitments and using most weekends to write a doctorial dissertation. My second son, then about 5 years of age, said one day to his 6-year-old brother, ‘Let’s play daddy’.
‘I was all eyes and ears over what was to ensue. The younger one went into his bedroom, came rushing into the living room, grabbed my hat, and slapped it on his head, frantically rushed out the front door, slamming it behind him. After that, I slashed my way through my datebook and wrote, FAMILY in here and there.”
Two things that families need are money and protection. I know dads really get those two things. Dads understand the need for money and protection. I think it goes way back to the caveman days. A father back then knew he’d never hear the end of it if he didn’t bring home the bacon or the mastodon. Likewise he was constantly aware of protecting the family from danger. It’s just a natural instinct for all of us guys to want to carry a big club.
This concept of protection really kicks in for fathers of baby daughters. My brother Ron has two girls, now in middle school and high school. My girls are all grown up.
I know how dads think, so I asked him, when his girls were little, if he had decided what he was going to do the first time some guy would come to take one of his daughters for a date. He had already given that a lot of thought back then. Ron told me he would greet the young man at the door with a firm handshake and then he would say, “If you do anything to hurt my daughter, I won’t mind going to prison … again!”
Another thing to check on is love. Is the family a quart or more low on love? We can do a lot of things wrong but if the kids know they are loved, they can turn out healthy and happy. The Bible says, “Love covers a multitude of sins.” (I Peter 4:8) Love can be shown in such simple ways.
A little girl said to her father, “Let’s play darts. I’ll throw the darts, you say, “Wonderful!”
Prayer: Our Lord, we need to keep our families strong and healthy. Help our homes to be less like a “quick stop” and more like a “full service” station. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com