Finding glory (and encouragement) in life

We all have to snatch what little glory we can. Like William Howard Taft’s great-granddaughter.

When she was asked to write her autobiography in the third grade, the young lady responded: “My great-grandfather was President of the United States, my grandfather was a United States Senator, my father is an ambassador, and I am a Brownie.” (Sol M.Linowitz, “Vital Speeches”)

I like her attitude. With a little faith we can believe we are in a position as great as presidents and senators and brownies. So often the grass always looks greener somewhere else. We see other people in a position to do important, glorious things but not ourselves. We need to know we can share in the glory of God right where we are.

“Glory is one of the great words of the English language,” Bernard Ramm writes in the opening of his little book, “Them He Gloried.” “It is so rich in connotations that no single word can serve as a good synonym. It means honor, praise, splendor, radiance, pomp, power, exultation and supreme worthiness. In English usage it is one of the few words that can stand for all that the word heaven represents.”

Throughout the Bible, God shares his glory in all he does. One of the places we find the glory of God is in creation. We have felt God’s glory many times in a beautiful sunset or sitting beside a mountain stream. I’m continually in awe of God’s best creation — children. When our son, Paul, was a little boy he seemed to grow and change so quickly. Sometimes I felt like I was standing in the presence of God when I stood beside his bed. It was the same when I stood beside the bed of his sisters.

We can find the glory of God in various ways. I often think of the following story in this regard:

A young man went to his pastor and said, “You talk of the glory of religion, but I have never found it, sir. What’s the matter with me?”

The pastor replied, “I can tell you where to find it. Go down to the coal yard and get a sack of coal. Go to the grocery store and buy a good box of groceries. You can afford these things. Put your Bible in your pocket. Then take these things to the widow Brown, who lives as such-and-such an address in a tenement. Leave the coal and the groceries with her. Take out your Bible and read a Psalm, and then say a prayer. Then come back to me.”

The young man did these things. Knocking on the tenement door, it opened and there stood the widow Brown. Glancing at the cot inside, he saw two pairs of childish feet, almost purple with cold, protruding from a ragged covering. He saw the light of gratitude on the widow’s face. He took out his Bible and began to read, but the words choked in his throat and he couldn’t pray. Rushing out of the tenement and taking the steps two at a time, he dashed back to his pastor and said, “I found it! I found it!”

The pastor replied, “Where did you think you’d find it?”

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to see your glory every once in a while so that we might be encouraged to go on with your work. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

