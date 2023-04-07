First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th, will host a rummage sale and lunch special April 13-15.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cost for the lunch is $6 for chili dog, chips and water; $4 for hot dog, chips and water or bowl of chili only; $2 for hot dog only; and $1 for chips or a drink.

Proceeds will be used for a church project.