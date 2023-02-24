Beginning tonight (Feb. 24) St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Island will be hosting Lenten fish fries every Friday through March 24.

Members of the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies will serve the meal from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. The menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, a vegetable, desserts and drinks. Freewill offerings will be accepted.

Other fish fries on the calendar over the next few weeks include:

ALBION: St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, KC Hall, 521 W. Church. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

AURORA: St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus and the Leadership Center Fish-Fry Day, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, food trailer at The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St. Menu includes fried shrimp or fried pollock meals ($10) or baked salmon meals ($12).

St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 1420 Ninth St. Pollock fish, french fries and drinks will be served and the Alter Society will be providing desserts; $10 for adults, $6 for kids and $30 for family.

BROKEN BOW (and surrounding communities): Knights of Columbus No. 2388 will be hosting fish fries in Broken Bow and several area communities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, beginning Feb. 24. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, beverages and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger. The schedule includes:

Feb 24: Merna Community Center, 428 E. Center Ave., Merna.

March 3: St. Joseph Parish Center, 1407 S. “E” St., Broken Bow.

March 10: Callaway Community Center, 203 W. Kimball, Callaway.

March 17: Winters Memorial Library, 101 N. Dorr St., Anselmo

March 24: Sargent Community Center, 314 W. Main St., Sargent.

March 31: Ansley Municipal Auditorium, 720 Douglas St., Ansley.

BURWELL: Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, Sacred Heart’s Parish Center, 747 “I” St. Menu includes fish, potato salad, green beans, dessert and beverages; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

CENTRAL CITY: Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

DONIPHAN: Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 202 N. Fifth St. Menu includes fish, fish sticks, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks; $10 for adults; $5 for children within family group, those ages 3 and younger eat for free. Take-out is available.

GREELEY: Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac and cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; adults are $12.50, children 6 and older are $8, family of four (two adults and two children) is $40; children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

HASTINGS: St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

KEARNEY: Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

KENESAW: Sacred Heart Catholic Church fish fry, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Kenesaw Fire Hall, 115 Maple St. Menu includes fish with an option of mac and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, dessert and drinks; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for children within the family group; children age 3 and younger eat for free.

LOUP CITY: Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 3, St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St., Loup City. Meal includes hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts; $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger. Also scheduled March 17 and March 31.

ORD: Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 527 N. 20th St. Menu includes fish, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, garlic bread, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Also scheduled March 10 and 31.

OSCEOLA: Fish fry fundraiser, hosted by Osceola Fire and Rescue, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 17, Polk County Fairgrounds, Osceola. Menu includes fish, potatoes, green beans and a roll. Cash bar. Proceeds will be used to purchase a new defibrillator.

ST. PAUL: Howard County Catholics, representing the communities of St. Paul, Elba and Farewell, hosting Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St., St. Paul. Menu includes baked and fried fish, potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner roll, dessert and drinks; 12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger. Also scheduled March 10 and 24.

SHELTON: Sacred Heart Catholic Church fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 508 B St. Menu includes beer-battered fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free.

SPALDING/ERICSON: The Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson fish fry, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31. Meal includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream; $13 for adults with a discount for families. On Feb. 24 and March 3, 10 and 31, meals will be served at St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St., Spalding. On March 17 and 24, meals will be served at St. Theresa’s Community Hall, 201 Chesapeake St., Ericson.

WOOD RIVER: St. Mary’s Catholic Church annual fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 408 W. 11th St. Menu includes beer-battered fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies; $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger eat for free.