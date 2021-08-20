Following in Jesus’ footprints

Many years ago, on the busiest block of the main street in a small, Midwestern town, a smooth cement sidewalk was laid to replace the old, worn and rough brick walk.

When the masons had completed their work, they covered the newly laid cement for several days while it dried out. A little civic ceremony was arranged to celebrate the uncovering and most of the townspeople turned out for the event. The mayor stepped up to do the honors and, as he rolled up the covering to expose the new sidewalk, a strange silence came over the crowd.

Then, suddenly it seemed, without exception, everyone present was smiling tenderly, some with tears rolling down their cheeks. For there on the new sidewalk, for the length of the whole block, they saw the tiny prints of a barefoot toddler. Today, those footprints are still there. And anyone in town will tell you that never has a heavy heart passed down that street without being cheered up by the sight of those baby footprints; never has a desperate soul passed that street without deriving some degree of hope from the sight of those baby footprints.