Following in Jesus’ footprints

Many years ago, on the busiest block of the main street in a small, Midwestern town, a smooth cement sidewalk was laid to replace the old, worn and rough brick walk.
When the masons had completed their work, they covered the newly laid cement for several days while it dried out. A little civic ceremony was arranged to celebrate the uncovering and most of the townspeople turned out for the event. The mayor stepped up to do the honors and, as he rolled up the covering to expose the new sidewalk, a strange silence came over the crowd.
Then, suddenly it seemed, without exception, everyone present was smiling tenderly, some with tears rolling down their cheeks. For there on the new sidewalk, for the length of the whole block, they saw the tiny prints of a barefoot toddler. Today, those footprints are still there. And anyone in town will tell you that never has a heavy heart passed down that street without being cheered up by the sight of those baby footprints; never has a desperate soul passed that street without deriving some degree of hope from the sight of those baby footprints.
Whether we realize it or not, we must leave footprints. Whether we will it or not, wherever we go and whatever we do, we are always leaving footprints. It may be in a tender word of kindness or it may be in a thoughtless word of indifference, but each tiny act is making its imprint on the hearts of those with whom we come in contact.
A single loving act may grow forever as a golden imprint in the heart of another. And a single act of arrogance may further crush an already embittered, downtrodden soul. For the most part, we are as unconscious as that toddler baby of the far-reaching effects of our everyday acts.
Footprints in general are very interesting. It depends on who made them. When dinosaurs left footprints millions of years ago and we discovered them — that’s special. Scientists can tell a great deal about a dinosaur from just the footprint.
Many people have enjoyed the poem, “Footprints in the Sand.” It’s so special because at the end of the poem we find the footprints were from Jesus when he carried us through difficulties.
Jesus’ footprints are perhaps the most special in the whole world. Walking in the footprints of Jesus is a special thing to do in Israel today. I’ve had the chance to do that several times. How meaningful to walk in some places where Jesus had walked and it’s almost unchanged from 2,000 years ago!
Even more important we can still walk in the footprints of Jesus today. If we ask ourselves where Jesus would lead us, and we walk there — we can still walk in the footprints of our Lord.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to put on our detective caps and follow closely and carefully Your footprints in our journey today. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
