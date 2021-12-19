This business of giving and receiving cards and presents, arranging and attending parties, of producing or applauding programs was nothing more than a rat race turned into a ritual — a hundred million stooges dancing to a canned commercial carefully tuned to the calendar. And so she wrote, “Forgive us our Christmases, Father, as we forgive those who Christmas against us.”

That’s one way to react to the Christmas season. I like the idea of forgiveness at Christmas; we need to be able to forgive ourselves for all the things we don’t accomplish. Her reaction, however, was rather cynical. I

t seems to me we hear too much about commercialism taking over Christmas. I like to be generous and give more than I should. What’s wrong with working yourself to a frazzle getting all the Christmas cards out? Sure, some of the cards are just going through the motions, but some of the names on the list are people we love dearly. As we think about some of those names we write to them out of a sense of deep gratitude.

The fact that some of our giving is misguided with mixed motives doesn’t mean none of it is any good. We shouldn’t stop being generous at Christmas. It’s more of a time to evaluate our generosity.