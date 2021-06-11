God helps us find our way

“What do you want?” she asked coldly.

“Hello,” I said, “Er, uh, I want to tell you about Jesus.”

With that, she started cursing me. She cursed me out of that door, all the way down the hall, down a flight of steps and out on the sidewalk.

I just sat down there on the curb in front of the building and wept. Then I asked God for help. I walked down to a grocery store, walked in and looked around. My eyes fell on a box of disposable diapers and I also bought a pack of cigarettes. I went back to the apartment house, back up the stairs, back up to the apartment.

“Who is it? What do you want?” said the voice. Shaking all over, I held out the cigarettes and the box of diapers.

“Come in,” she said. I put one of the diapers on the baby. She smoked one of the cigarettes. I spent the rest of the day in that apartment playing with the baby, listening and talking. Later she said, “Let me ask you something. What’s a boy like you doing in a place like this?”

I told her everything I knew about Jesus. It took me about 10 minutes. Then she said, “Pray for me and my baby.”