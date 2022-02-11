God helps us patch up relationships

But so far as the family was concerned, she was not even included in the blessing. So when the others raised their heads after grace, Mary folded her hands and bowed her head. She said, “Dear God, I thank Thee for preparing me a table in the presence of mine enemies!”

Mary reminded them it hurts to be left out.

The second reason we need reconciliation is that life is too short. We shouldn’t have to live very long feeling like we’re “in the presence of enemies.” Some time ago one of my daughters and I had a disagreement involving our car. At first I felt like I was justified in what I said.

Later I began to feel like I had overreacted. Then I remembered the verse of scripture in Matthew 5:23-24 which says, “… if you are offering your gift at the altar, and then remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there … go and be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift.”

I knew I couldn’t go on a moment longer feeling I needed to be reconciled with my daughter. I dropped everything and ran home and hugged her and asked her to forgive me. Reconciliation feels a whole lot better than the other way.