God helps us patch up relationships

Up in the northern United States they tell how years ago the Connecticut River cut a new channel, rendering an elderly Vermont farmer suddenly a resident of New Hampshire.
“Thank heavens, “ he said when they told him, “I couldn’t have stood another of them Vermont winters!”
We always find things changing. Sometimes changes involve an obstacle, which separates people as well as places. In the area of relationships, new channels are cut which change the territory. Wedges are driven between parents,and kids, between husbands and wives, between brothers or sisters. Sometimes it’s about inconsiderate behaviors, or possessions, or popularity, or jealousy or settling the family estate.
A major theme that runs throughout the Bible is reconciliation. God knows we have a great need to be reconciled to others and to him. We weren’t constructed by God to live healthy lives and be separated and estranged from others. God wants us to live as much as possible in harmony with others.
Why be reconciled? First of all, it hurts to be separated from others. Like the little girl, Mary, who was being punished for misbehavior. Because she had been naughty, she was temporarily banished from all family activities — even the dinner table. They set up a little table for Mary in the far corner of the dining room.
But so far as the family was concerned, she was not even included in the blessing. So when the others raised their heads after grace, Mary folded her hands and bowed her head. She said, “Dear God, I thank Thee for preparing me a table in the presence of mine enemies!”
Mary reminded them it hurts to be left out.
The second reason we need reconciliation is that life is too short. We shouldn’t have to live very long feeling like we’re “in the presence of enemies.” Some time ago one of my daughters and I had a disagreement involving our car. At first I felt like I was justified in what I said.
Later I began to feel like I had overreacted. Then I remembered the verse of scripture in Matthew 5:23-24 which says, “… if you are offering your gift at the altar, and then remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there … go and be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift.”
I knew I couldn’t go on a moment longer feeling I needed to be reconciled with my daughter. I dropped everything and ran home and hugged her and asked her to forgive me. Reconciliation feels a whole lot better than the other way.
What if you try to make things right but the other person won’t cooperate? That’s a tough one. I like the suggestion, which comes out of the Jewish tradition. Ask someone to forgive you four times and if they won’t then you’ve done all you can. Try to make things right. Ask God to help you be fair and open as possible.
That may be as far as we can go with some people.
Prayer: Our Lord, speak to us again about the importance of right relationships with You and others. Help us as we pray. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
