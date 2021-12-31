God in the flesh

After the Christmas celebration a lot of people are ready to move on to other things. I like some of the traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church. They stretch out the Christmas celebration for 12 days beyond Dec. 25. They celebrate the 12 days after Christmas until Epiphany on Jan. 6. They have rituals with Bible readings, songs and prayers.
In Israel in Jesus’ day, celebrations weren’t just “one and done”. Weddings lasted about a week. (Who would want relatives around that long?) Funerals lasted a week also. Even today people have many special days and celebrations in Israel. When I was in Jerusalem one time I wanted to stop at a t-shirt shop. We stopped two times and it was closed for some minor event. The third time it was open.
There are some things about the Christmas season we want to remember for the whole year. One of the big concepts we want to remember and celebrate all year long is the word Emmanuel. It means “God with us.”
Without that we won’t have any reason to celebrate. John 1:14 reminds us, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” Jesus was “the word became flesh.” God made us in the flesh also. When God created Adam he breathed life into the dust of the earth. So we might be called “God breathed flesh.” God seems to like to use flesh for his best creations. When there’s something God needs to have done he often sends a baby.
In 1909 there was a famous cartoon that celebrated the 100th birthday of Abraham Lincoln. The picture shows two Kentucky frontiersmen pausing to visit on a snow covered trail; bare trees stand gaunt against a leaden winter sky.
One frontiersman asks: “Any news down in the village, Ezry?”
His friend answers, “Well, Squire McClean’s gone to Washington to see Madison sworn in, and ol’ Spellman tells me this Bonapart fella has captured most o’ Spain. What’s new out there, neighbor?”
“Nuthin’ a-tall, ‘cept for a new baby down to Tom Lincoln’s. Nuthin’ ever happens out here.”
This seems to be the pattern in God’s visit to earth; it is usually through insignificant people … a backwoodsman in Kentucky named Lincoln … a peasant woman in Bethlehem named Mary …
What a marvel, such a wondrous thing – God in the flesh. The best thing I think is it means God knows what it’s like to be human. God understands our mistakes, our frailties, our temptations, and our needs physically and spiritually. And because of God’s grace he accepts us in our imperfect state, just as we are.
Prayer: Our Lord, when we see other people like us, made out of flesh, help us to have the same compassion and concern you have for us. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
