God in the flesh

After the Christmas celebration a lot of people are ready to move on to other things. I like some of the traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church. They stretch out the Christmas celebration for 12 days beyond Dec. 25. They celebrate the 12 days after Christmas until Epiphany on Jan. 6. They have rituals with Bible readings, songs and prayers.

In Israel in Jesus’ day, celebrations weren’t just “one and done”. Weddings lasted about a week. (Who would want relatives around that long?) Funerals lasted a week also. Even today people have many special days and celebrations in Israel. When I was in Jerusalem one time I wanted to stop at a t-shirt shop. We stopped two times and it was closed for some minor event. The third time it was open.

There are some things about the Christmas season we want to remember for the whole year. One of the big concepts we want to remember and celebrate all year long is the word Emmanuel. It means “God with us.”