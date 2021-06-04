Grace Baptist in St. Paul to present lawn chair Theat-AH

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., will be showing a free movie for the whole family outside the church on Friday, June 11.
Those wishing to attend are asked to come as early as 8:30 p.m. The movie will be shown close to dusk (8:45 or so). Free light concessions will be vailable. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on while watching the show. No child-care will be provided.
Join in the movie (rated TV-PG, 1 hour 36 minutes) featuring Nim and her father, who live on an island. Her mother passed long ago, now her father is lost as sea.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!