Grace Lutheran presents lawn chair Theat-AH
ST. PAUL — Grace Lutheran Church, 123 Ninth St., will be showing a free movie for the whole family outside the church on Friday, June 11.

Those wishing to attend are asked to come as early as 8:30 p.m. The movie will be shown close to dusk (8:45 or so). Free light concessions will be vailable. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on while watching the show. No child-care will be provided.

Join in the movie (rated TV-PG, 1 hour 36 minutes) featuring Nim and her father, who live on an island. Her mother passed long ago, now her father is lost as sea.

