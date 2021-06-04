Grace Lutheran presents lawn chair Theat-AH

ST. PAUL — Grace Lutheran Church, 123 Ninth St., will be showing a free movie for the whole family outside the church on Friday, June 11.

Those wishing to attend are asked to come as early as 8:30 p.m. The movie will be shown close to dusk (8:45 or so). Free light concessions will be vailable. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on while watching the show. No child-care will be provided.