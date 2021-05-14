Grand Island students win awards in diocese Pro-Life Essay Contest

The Diocese of Grand Island Pro-Life Office has announced winners of the 2021 Pro-Life Essay Contest.

This year’s theme was “On Building a Culture of Life in the New Public Square — Social Media.”

First-place winners were Grace Watson of Grand Island, seventh grade; Jenna Lowe of Kearney, eighth grade; Reese Reilly of Grand Island, ninth grade; Gracie Woods of Grand Island, 10th grade; and Hayley Miles of North Platte, 11th grade.

First place winners received $40 and their essays were forwarded to the Nebraska Catholic Conference to be considered in the state contest. Second and third place winners also received cash prizes.

Other winners were:

Seventh grade: Isaac Baker of Alliance, second; Laura Blake of Grand Island, third.

Eighth grade: Evie Peterson of Grand Island, second; Gabriel Rief of Grand Island, third.

Ninth grade: Jack Steenson of Grand Island, second.

10th grade: Kajetan Hubl of Grand Island, second; Michael Sambula Monzalvo of Grand Island, third.

11th grade: Angela Messere of Grand Island, second; Jenna Heidelk of Grand Island, third.

All the Grand Island award winners are students at Grand Island Central Catholic.