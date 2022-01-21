Hang with the chickens or soar like an eagle?

A farmer came to possess a young eagle.

He nursed it to its normal strength and size in his barnyard. The eagle seemed a brother to the chickens in his domesticated ways. But the farmer wanted the eagle to know the life for which it was born.

So he would take the big bird, saying: “You are an eagle; to the skies you belong.” He would toss it into the air, but it would settle down to earth. He climbed atop his barn with the young eagle, trying to coax it into the skies, but it was to no avail.

Some weeks later, in the early morning, the farmer took the eagle and went to the nearby mountains. There the farmer turned the eagle’s eye upward toward the loft peaks. As though the bird could understand, he again said: “You are an eagle, to the skies you belong.”

With a tremor of joy and a thrust of his kingly strength, the eagle lifted himself and soared into the sky — into its native realm.

There are several lessons in this story. I can just hear Jesus telling us: “You are an eagle, not a chicken. You are the salt of the earth; you are the light of the world. Let your light shine! Don’t be content to scratch around with the chickens.”