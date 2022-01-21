Hang with the chickens or soar like an eagle?

A farmer came to possess a young eagle.
He nursed it to its normal strength and size in his barnyard. The eagle seemed a brother to the chickens in his domesticated ways. But the farmer wanted the eagle to know the life for which it was born.
So he would take the big bird, saying: “You are an eagle; to the skies you belong.” He would toss it into the air, but it would settle down to earth. He climbed atop his barn with the young eagle, trying to coax it into the skies, but it was to no avail.
Some weeks later, in the early morning, the farmer took the eagle and went to the nearby mountains. There the farmer turned the eagle’s eye upward toward the loft peaks. As though the bird could understand, he again said: “You are an eagle, to the skies you belong.”
With a tremor of joy and a thrust of his kingly strength, the eagle lifted himself and soared into the sky — into its native realm.
There are several lessons in this story. I can just hear Jesus telling us: “You are an eagle, not a chicken. You are the salt of the earth; you are the light of the world. Let your light shine! Don’t be content to scratch around with the chickens.”
We can make a living scratching in the earth or we can soar into the sky. We were made to soar. We were made to do the great work of God.
We can earn a living through an education and training for a job. One way of living might be called a technique to get a job. A job is a technique for earning money.
The other way of living is to live with purpose. Living with purpose is to live in a broader dimension of life. Rather than education being a technique for getting a job, it can be about what we were made to be, something that excites our soul.
In a New Yorker magazine cartoon, two men were talking over lunch and one says to the other, “I’ve learned a lot in 63 years. But, unfortunately almost all of it’s about aluminum.” It’s worth something but not a great purpose.
Many passages in the Bible underscore the importance of finding our purpose. In the Book of Isaiah, chapter 49, we find part of Isaiah’s purpose, “to raise up the tribes of Jacob and to restore the people of Israel,” and to be “as a light to the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.” We also read at the beginning of I Corinthians that Paul’s purpose is to be an “apostle for Christ Jesus.”
To be an apostle, to spread the salvation of God to the ends of the earth. This sounds a lot more important than scratching in the dirt with chickens.
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of the wisdom and rewards of living with purpose. Help us to soar with the eagles. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com