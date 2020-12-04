Harken to the sounds of Christmas.

A hunter walking along a road in the mountains of New Mexico came upon a legendary hunting guide lying on the road with his ear to the ground.

The hunter went over and listened.

The guide said, “Large wheels, Ford pickup truck, green color, man driving with large hunting dog in back, Colorado license plates and traveling about 40 miles an hour.”

The hunter was astounded, “You mean to tell me that you can tell all that just by listening with your ear to the ground?”

“Ear nothing,” the famed hunting guide said, “That was the truck that just ran me over!”

We can easily get run over by the holiday season before we realize it. It’s better to “put our ear to the ground” before we get knocked to the ground. In the clamor of the season we need to listen carefully to the sounds of the sacred around us.

Frederick Buechner reminds us the Bible uses hearing, not seeing, as the predominant image for the way human beings know God. One of the words that remind us to listen is an Old English word we don’t hear much anymore. The word “hark”. If it weren’t for the Christmas hymn, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” we would probably not even know the word.