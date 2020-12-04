Harken to the sounds of Christmas.

A hunter walking along a road in the mountains of New Mexico came upon a legendary hunting guide lying on the road with his ear to the ground.
The hunter went over and listened.
The guide said, “Large wheels, Ford pickup truck, green color, man driving with large hunting dog in back, Colorado license plates and traveling about 40 miles an hour.”
The hunter was astounded, “You mean to tell me that you can tell all that just by listening with your ear to the ground?”
“Ear nothing,” the famed hunting guide said, “That was the truck that just ran me over!”
We can easily get run over by the holiday season before we realize it. It’s better to “put our ear to the ground” before we get knocked to the ground. In the clamor of the season we need to listen carefully to the sounds of the sacred around us.
Frederick Buechner reminds us the Bible uses hearing, not seeing, as the predominant image for the way human beings know God. One of the words that remind us to listen is an Old English word we don’t hear much anymore. The word “hark”. If it weren’t for the Christmas hymn, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” we would probably not even know the word.
Hark is one of the big/little words of the Christmas season. It reminds us to listen early for the sounds of the Christ Child before the other noises take over. The word is much like saying, “Listen!” or “Quiet!” or “Pay attention.”
Many of the references in the Bible about the coming of Christ are full of this theme of alertness and watchfulness. One of those is Mark 13:33, “Take heed, watch; for you do not know when the time will come.”
In his book, Stranger at Killknock, Leonard Wibberley imagines Christ returning to earth as an Irish peasant. He restores the hearing of a man who’s been deaf for 30 years. So delighted was the man at being able to hear again that every morning he pushed a glass over the edge of the counter so he could listen to it break.
“It has three sounds,” he explained. “A dull thud, like a bang of a bass drum; then a dry crackling sound, like 10 dry sticks breaking; and then the tinkling sound of falling pieces of glass.”
Most of us have never tried this experiment to listen for three sounds. We’re too busy cringing to really hear what we consider an awful sound.
Someone has suggested there are three sounds of Christmas, for those who listen to them. First, there’s the Angel’s song. That’s celebration deluxe. Second, there’s the song of the shepherds in the stable. There’s a simplicity in that time. Third, is the cry of the child, the cry of new life and redemption. As the song goes, “Do you hear what I hear? A child, a child crying in the night …”
Harken to the sounds of Christmas.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to hear new sounds, fresh songs of Christmas. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
