Hastings cathedral to host pet blessings

HASTINGS — St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral will host pet blessings Oct. 3.

St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and it’s part of the Franciscan tradition to bless our furry or feathered friends on or near Francis’ feast day.

Pets of all denominations are welcome for the blessings, which will begin at 3 p.m. in St. Mark’s courtyard, 422 N. Burlington Ave.

Kids are also invited to bring their favorite stuffed pet.

Each pet will receive a certificate indicating its blessing.

