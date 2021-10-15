Joy in the morning

At such times we need to hear the hang-in-there word from the Psalmist, the word “tarry.” One of the times we find this word is in Psalms, chapter 30, verse 5, “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.”

We often find in the scriptures the daylight is associated with joy and gladness and nighttime with weeping and sadness. In the Old Testament morning was a time of rejoicing and was eagerly awaited because it symbolized God’s faithful love, mercy and justice for His people.

The Hebrew word for morning is boqer, which means, “to split,” therefore, morning is the splitting of darkness by daylight. Morning is first mentioned in the creation account of Genesis, chapter 1. It began when God split the light from the darkness and called it “morning.” As each new dawn came, it reminded Israel of the freshness, reliability and vastness of God’s care for His people.

In the New Testament, morning was also a time of renewal. Jesus went away to pray in the morning. It was the time the women arrived at Jesus’ tomb. Joy really came on that Easter morning.

Jesus Christ is also described as the ‘morning star” a couple of times in the New Testament. Jesus is the first light, which marks the dawn of a new age.