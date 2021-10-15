Joy in the morning

A woman in Galveston, Texas, was cleaning out a birdcage with a vacuum cleaner when the phone rang.
In reaching for the phone with one hand the other hand holding the vacuum hose slipped a bit and — whoosh — her pet parakeet got sucked into the bag. She opened the bag as fast as she could and managed to rescue the shocked bird.
After cleaning all the dust, hair, and lint off the bird and getting it back into its cage; she noticed a profound change in its behavior. She thought it would get over it, but it never did. Weeks later she told a neighbor, “He doesn’t sing anymore, he just sits and stares.”
That same thing can be said of many people. “They don’t sing anymore, they just sit there and stare.” The song of joy has been gone out of them. They’ve somehow been “vacuumed” into the world’s bag of problems and dirt.
Many of us find ourselves being vacuumed up. Far too many people today live in gloom. They picture themselves like the comic strip character whose own personal rain cloud follows him around.
In real life it’s not funny. It hurts when we can’t shake off the gloominess. Sometimes, we may know specific reasons darkness and depression may come over us. Other times we can’t pinpoint the dark moods that plague us. We feel depressed and we don’t know why.
At such times we need to hear the hang-in-there word from the Psalmist, the word “tarry.” One of the times we find this word is in Psalms, chapter 30, verse 5, “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.”
We often find in the scriptures the daylight is associated with joy and gladness and nighttime with weeping and sadness. In the Old Testament morning was a time of rejoicing and was eagerly awaited because it symbolized God’s faithful love, mercy and justice for His people.
The Hebrew word for morning is boqer, which means, “to split,” therefore, morning is the splitting of darkness by daylight. Morning is first mentioned in the creation account of Genesis, chapter 1. It began when God split the light from the darkness and called it “morning.” As each new dawn came, it reminded Israel of the freshness, reliability and vastness of God’s care for His people.
In the New Testament, morning was also a time of renewal. Jesus went away to pray in the morning. It was the time the women arrived at Jesus’ tomb. Joy really came on that Easter morning.
Jesus Christ is also described as the ‘morning star” a couple of times in the New Testament. Jesus is the first light, which marks the dawn of a new age.
What does it all mean? I think it says to all the people suffering through the dark night of the soul, looking for the dawn of a better day, there is hope for those who can hang on or “tarry for the night.” There can be joy in the morning, because there is a divine brightness and a new day in Christ.
Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for splitting the darkness and giving us light, help us follow it. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
