Keep moving forward, even if it’s just 1 small step

A mother and her young son were shopping in a supermarket when a man walked by them. As soon as he passed them his “beeper” went off.

The startled little boy exclaimed, “Look out, Mom — he’s backing up!”

Backing up is often a dangerous thing to do in several ways. When the way of life looks scary we are tempted to back up to the past where we’ve already been. The Bible is full of encouragement to keep moving forward.

The Apostle Paul in the Bible was mentoring his good friend Timothy when he said, “I have fought the good fight” and “finished the race.” He said God sustained him: “The Lord stood by me and gave me strength. …” (2 Timothy 4:7,17)

I have used those themes at a number of funerals for other folks who have “fought the good fight” and “run the race.” Many people have received strength from the Lord to face difficult situations. Lots of folks have responded to life by moving forward and making something very good for themselves and others.

There’s a good real-life illustration from several years ago. An airman’s plane crashed far up the Andes. The crash left him hurt and lost in deep snow and bitter cold. The airman learned the meaning of God’s sustaining help as he fought his way back from the frozen peaks to safety.

More than once he collapsed and a deceptive feeling to give up came over him. But he remembered that a person with God always has strength for one more step. As long as he kept in motion he was sustained.

Again and again he got to his feet after falling to take that one more step. Taking one step, he found he has the strength for another. Half frozen, but still erect, he stumbled at last into the warmth of a village, far below the frozen peak where his plane lay shattered.