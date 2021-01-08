Learning who we are

I think this story is a good place to start a new year:

“There’s a story about a humble shoemaker, Mendel, from a muddy little village somewhere in a small Jewish settlement who dies and in due course, arrives at the entrance to the Judgment Seat. In all too familiar a manner, he begins to apologize for his humble station in life and to offer various excuses for his not having been able to rise above it. The heavenly hosts who are to usher him before his Final Judge interrupt him and say, ‘Listen, when you stand before the Creator you will not be asked why you were not Moses or King David or one of the Prophets. You will be asked why you were not Mendel the shoemaker.’”

We spend too much time in life trying to be someone other than the one God created us to be. One of the most liberating things we can learn in life is to be ourselves. It takes a little faith and confidence to be the best of who we are.