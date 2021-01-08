Learning who we are

I think this story is a good place to start a new year:
“There’s a story about a humble shoemaker, Mendel, from a muddy little village somewhere in a small Jewish settlement who dies and in due course, arrives at the entrance to the Judgment Seat. In all too familiar a manner, he begins to apologize for his humble station in life and to offer various excuses for his not having been able to rise above it. The heavenly hosts who are to usher him before his Final Judge interrupt him and say, ‘Listen, when you stand before the Creator you will not be asked why you were not Moses or King David or one of the Prophets. You will be asked why you were not Mendel the shoemaker.’”
We spend too much time in life trying to be someone other than the one God created us to be. One of the most liberating things we can learn in life is to be ourselves. It takes a little faith and confidence to be the best of who we are.
Seems like we start out pretty well in life. Most little ones are happy being who they are. They feel confident about their place in the world. At a wedding the ring bearer started down the aisle. Every little bit he’d stop and yell “Grr” in a loud voice; first to one side of the aisle and then to the other. He held the pillow under one arm and extended his fingers like claws as he growled. He was fine the rest of the service. Someone afterward asked why he was growling down the aisle. He explained, “Well, they asked me to be the ring bear!”
As we grow up we lose some of that innocent confidence. We also get into such ruts that we aren’t open to change into what God calls us to be. There’s a sign above the baby nursery that says: “It does not appear what we shall be, but we shall all be changed.” That’s a good verse from the Bible to remind us of the need to change and grow.
There was a seminary professor who was much admired by his students because he always managed to keep his spiritual vitality at a high peak. Clearly he was a man who had found rest for his soul. One day, a student who was plagued with anxiety came to him and said, “You always seem so secure and so at peace with yourself. How do you do it?”
The professor said that he did what all good Christians are supposed to do, like praying and reading the Bible, and going to church. “And,” he said, “I let the everyday things speak to me of God and sacredness of God‘s present moment with me. For example, I walk in the rain and throw my head back and let the raindrops fall on my face and I get a revelation.”
Some time later, the student and the professor met again. The student said, “I tried to follow your example. I took a long walk in the rain and I threw my head back and I let the raindrops fall on my face and the water run down my neck and I didn’t get any revelation and I felt like a fool.”
“Well,” the professor replied, “what more revelation than that do you want the first time.” (The Preacher’s Illustration Service)
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to maintain the healthy balance of confidence of who we are and the humility to keep open and growing. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com