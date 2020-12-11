Lessons from Mary

Did you hear the story of the immigrant Russian comedian who was talking about his first trip to a supermarket in the country? He saw all kinds of instant foods, to which you just add water.
He said, “I saw instant milk, instant pudding, instant hot chocolate, instant cereal, instant soup, and instant orange juice. Then I saw a box which read, ‘Baby Powder’ and I thought to myself, ‘America! What a country!”
It’s not that easy. Some people have had to go through a great deal of sacrifice to make it possible for a baby to be born. All babies require a lot of work and money and care. At Christmas time we think of what Mary had to go through. Mary had to sacrifice more than any one single person to make it possible. We have many Christmas songs about the glorious birth of Christ. It probably wasn’t all that wonderful and glorious for Mary.
The story of Jesus’ birth begins with what we call the “annunciation.” An angel comes to Mary and says: “Greetings, favored one!” That must have been a startling, even terrifying moment for Mary. The angel’s message sounds like good news, does it not? “Greetings, favored one!” But is it really good news?
A man came home from work one night to an ominous greeting from his wife.
“Honey,” she said, “I have some good news and some bad news. What news do you want to hear first?”
He said, “I’ve had a really nasty day at the office give me the good news first.”
“Okay,” she said, “the good news is that the air bags on our new car work.”
We can guess the bad news. Among the good news of Jesus’ birth we have to realize some of this sounded like bad news to Mary.
First, Mary found herself pregnant without a husband. In first century Galilee this would have been bitter and harsh. Joseph almost left her. She had to travel to Bethlehem to give birth in a stable. Then they had to flee to Egypt. Later they returned to Galilee.
Three years after Jesus became an itinerant preacher, Mary stood by a cross and watched Jesus die a painful death.
Mary might well have asked, “Are you sure you’re doing me a favor?” or “Listen Mr. Angel, what kind of favor is this really?” Do I really need this kind of favor?” Fortunately Mary was ready to be obedient to God’s will, but it wasn’t easy.
What is the favor? The favor is that God is with us. The angel as much as states this in his greeting: “Greetings, favored one? The Lord is with you.” That’s why his name was Immanuel – “God is with us.”
A 5-year-old boy was frightened one night as he lay trying to get to sleep. He called for his mother. “Mommy, I want to sleep with you,” he whimpered.
“I can’t do that, Tommy,” she gently replied. “I have to sleep downstairs with Daddy. Besides, God is up there with you. You don’t have to be afraid.”
Tommy replied, “You tell Daddy to come up and sleep with God. I want to sleep with you!”
Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for the sacrifice of many so we can share in the favor of Your presence. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
