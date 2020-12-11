Lessons from Mary

He said, “I’ve had a really nasty day at the office give me the good news first.”

“Okay,” she said, “the good news is that the air bags on our new car work.”

We can guess the bad news. Among the good news of Jesus’ birth we have to realize some of this sounded like bad news to Mary.

First, Mary found herself pregnant without a husband. In first century Galilee this would have been bitter and harsh. Joseph almost left her. She had to travel to Bethlehem to give birth in a stable. Then they had to flee to Egypt. Later they returned to Galilee.

Three years after Jesus became an itinerant preacher, Mary stood by a cross and watched Jesus die a painful death.

Mary might well have asked, “Are you sure you’re doing me a favor?” or “Listen Mr. Angel, what kind of favor is this really?” Do I really need this kind of favor?” Fortunately Mary was ready to be obedient to God’s will, but it wasn’t easy.

What is the favor? The favor is that God is with us. The angel as much as states this in his greeting: “Greetings, favored one? The Lord is with you.” That’s why his name was Immanuel – “God is with us.”