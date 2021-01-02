Life in the rearview mirror

Police stopped a motorist who seemed not to be watching the road. They discovered he had eight rearview mirrors on his car. He admitted that he used them all!

While some of us, like that man, may look too much to what is behind us, most of us in our lives are more guilty of not looking back enough. We forget our past and mostly look to accomplish some great thing in the future.

At the end of the year, this is always a good time to see what we have learned in the past, even if we want to forget everything about 2020. The great prophet Isaiah calls us in some of his writing to do so. “I will recount,” the passage begins, and it ends with “all the days of old.” (Isaiah 63:7-9) It was a tribute to tradition, a remembrance of God’s faithfulness. Isaiah acknowledges that the future is rooted in the past and that’s good to remember.