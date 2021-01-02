Life in the rearview mirror

Police stopped a motorist who seemed not to be watching the road. They discovered he had eight rearview mirrors on his car. He admitted that he used them all!
While some of us, like that man, may look too much to what is behind us, most of us in our lives are more guilty of not looking back enough. We forget our past and mostly look to accomplish some great thing in the future.
At the end of the year, this is always a good time to see what we have learned in the past, even if we want to forget everything about 2020. The great prophet Isaiah calls us in some of his writing to do so. “I will recount,” the passage begins, and it ends with “all the days of old.” (Isaiah 63:7-9) It was a tribute to tradition, a remembrance of God’s faithfulness. Isaiah acknowledges that the future is rooted in the past and that’s good to remember.
There’s a great power in the past, which is power in remembering the past. This was beautifully illustrated in the movie, Fiddler on the Roof. The main character, Tevye speaks of the importance of the past: “Because of our traditions, we’ve kept our balance for many, many years. Here in Anatevka we have traditions for everything — how to eat, how to sleep, how to wear clothes. For instance, we always keep our heads covered and always wear a little prayer shawl. This shows our constant devotion to God … Without our traditions, our lives would be as shaky as — as a fiddler on the roof!”
In the movie the shakiest part was the fact some of the traditions were changing. If we did everything by the traditions of the past we would literally be living in the past. We can’t live in the past but we dare not forget the past.
To remember the past is a positive thing. The strength of a family and the strength of our faith are drawn from a remembrance of our roots and the triumphal events of the past. “The past is a burden only to those who ignore it,” Mark Van Doren once said, “it is a blessing not a burden.”
Pastor William Willimon wrote about how it worked in his family: “Back in high school, every Friday and Saturday night, as I was leaving home to go on a date, I remember my mother bidding me farewell at the front door with these weighty words, ‘Don’t forget who you are.’
You know what she meant. She did not mean that I was in danger of forgetting my name and my street address. She meant that, alone on a date, in the midst of some party, in the presence of some strangers, I might forget who I was. I might lose sight of the values with which I had been raised and engage in some unaccustomed behavior.”
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to only glance in the rearview mirror. We need to look down the road but not forget what’s behind us. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
