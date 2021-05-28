Life is messy, but how do you handle it?

A rabbi in Los Angeles writes: “It was outside Schwartz’s Bakery on Fairfax Avenue that I first saw him do it while I waited in my car for my wife to finish shopping. My attention was drawn to a poorly dressed young woman pushing an old market cart filled with bundles of rags and paper bags. A small child sat cushioned in the wagon, and another kid walked alongside her. Coming from the opposite direction was this man I recognized. As he passed her, he turned around suddenly and called out something to get her attention. When she turned, he pretended to be picking up some money. He motioned she had dropped it and quickly put it in the child’s lap and was gone.

It was less than a month later I saw this same man at Ralph’s Supermarket. He was standing behind an obviously poor person counting out her pennies to pay for milk and bread. I saw him as he bent down and came up holding a 20 in his hand, all the while saying she had dropped it. She said, ‘No, it isn’t mine.’ Everybody in the line urged her to take it, and she did.

Now when anyone is lucky enough to see an act of compassion in a crowd, it makes for good feelings. Trouble was that I never liked that man until now.” (Howard Weiss, “The American Rabbi”)

The church is often a mess. Saints and sinners are seated together, and we’re not even sure who is who.