Life is messy, but how do you handle it?

I remember a television interview with comedian George Burns when he was 90-plus years old.
He was asked what advice his doctor had given him. The interviewer asked if the doctor had put George on any kind of diet or told him he needed to give up cigars.
George said, “I don’t follow my doctor’s advice, he’s dead.”
As soon as we think we’ve figured out what the secrets of long life are, someone like George comes along to break all the rules. This fits in with a very profound and deeply theological statement I discovered recently here it is? “Life is messy.”
The laws of nature confirm this great truth. One of the things I studied in mechanical engineering in college was the Second Law of Thermodynamics. It basically says things become less ordered and more random on their own. Life becomes more messy.
This is true in the theological realm as well. Jesus once told a parable about a farmer with a mess in his field. As the wheat grew in the field, a bunch of weeds were growing with the wheat. The servants wondered if they should pull up the weeds, but the farmer said, “No, lest in gathering the weeds you root up the wheat along with them.” (Matthew 13:29)
With this parable Jesus taught his followers that evil flourishes right along side the good. Bad people spring up in the same neighborhoods with the good people. We would like to weed them out. We want them judged and divided away from us. We want a clean division but God has his own schedule, and it’s God’s problem to judge others, not ours. In the meantime, life is rather messy.
A rabbi in Los Angeles writes: “It was outside Schwartz’s Bakery on Fairfax Avenue that I first saw him do it while I waited in my car for my wife to finish shopping. My attention was drawn to a poorly dressed young woman pushing an old market cart filled with bundles of rags and paper bags. A small child sat cushioned in the wagon, and another kid walked alongside her. Coming from the opposite direction was this man I recognized. As he passed her, he turned around suddenly and called out something to get her attention. When she turned, he pretended to be picking up some money. He motioned she had dropped it and quickly put it in the child’s lap and was gone.
It was less than a month later I saw this same man at Ralph’s Supermarket. He was standing behind an obviously poor person counting out her pennies to pay for milk and bread. I saw him as he bent down and came up holding a 20 in his hand, all the while saying she had dropped it. She said, ‘No, it isn’t mine.’ Everybody in the line urged her to take it, and she did.
Now when anyone is lucky enough to see an act of compassion in a crowd, it makes for good feelings. Trouble was that I never liked that man until now.” (Howard Weiss, “The American Rabbi”)
The church is often a mess. Saints and sinners are seated together, and we’re not even sure who is who.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to be able to trust you with messy areas of life; many of us are here to day because you’re willing to put up with the weeds awhile. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
