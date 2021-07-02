Lift others with encouragement

“Fire them, “came the reply. The superintendent then asked Rogers, “I suppose you think you are going to fire Tony?” Rogers admitted he had thought about it. The superintendent continues: “Tony is the most reliable worker we’ve ever had. I know he is a grouch, but he comes in first and leaves last. There has not been an accident for eight years on the hill where he works.”

The next day Rogers told Tony about his conversation with the superintendent. When he told Tony all the good things the superintendent had said, Tony dropped his shovelful of sand, tears streaming down his face. Tony said, “Why he no tell me dat eight years ago?”

That night, the lead teamster was talking in the washroom: “Did you see Tony today? He threw enough sand for 12 hills and he smiled all day” Just then, Tony invited young Rogers to go home for supper. They walked until they got to a tiny log cabin. Tony’s four children came out to meet them. It turned out that the old grouch was a kind and loving father whose children adored him. Tony said, “I told Maria, you first foreman in deese country who ever say, ‘Good work, Tony, and it make Maria feel like Christmas.”