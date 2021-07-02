Lift others with encouragement

When we get tired, we need encouragement. So many people are tired. That must be why we need so much encouragement. Not because of work, but tired of working without hearing a positive word of encouragement.
Have you even noticed how Canada geese do it when they get tired? They have a great system worked out in which they fly in formation to save energy. The geese in the back use the air turbulence of the one ahead of them to give them a lift. They rotate leadership in order to keep from getting too tired. All the time one bird is leading; the others behind are honking encouragement.
My good pastor friend Clarence Buehler suggested this as a good way to run the church. He said, “Organize! Rotate leaders! Everybody honk encouragement!”
Jesus knew the ministry of encouragement could not only be a lift but it paved the way for people to have faith in God and themselves.
Sherman Rogers tells in a book, “Foreman: Leaders or Drivers?” how he spent a summer in a logging camp in Idaho. On one occasion, the superintendent had to leave for a few days, and he put Rogers in charge. Rogers immediately thought about Tony, an immigrant worker, who went about grumbling and growling all day and giving everybody a hard time. With this in mind, Rogers asked the superintendent: “What happens if the men refuse to follow my order?”
“Fire them, “came the reply. The superintendent then asked Rogers, “I suppose you think you are going to fire Tony?” Rogers admitted he had thought about it. The superintendent continues: “Tony is the most reliable worker we’ve ever had. I know he is a grouch, but he comes in first and leaves last. There has not been an accident for eight years on the hill where he works.”
The next day Rogers told Tony about his conversation with the superintendent. When he told Tony all the good things the superintendent had said, Tony dropped his shovelful of sand, tears streaming down his face. Tony said, “Why he no tell me dat eight years ago?”
That night, the lead teamster was talking in the washroom: “Did you see Tony today? He threw enough sand for 12 hills and he smiled all day” Just then, Tony invited young Rogers to go home for supper. They walked until they got to a tiny log cabin. Tony’s four children came out to meet them. It turned out that the old grouch was a kind and loving father whose children adored him. Tony said, “I told Maria, you first foreman in deese country who ever say, ‘Good work, Tony, and it make Maria feel like Christmas.”
Years later Rogers met Tony again. Tony was superintendent for a railroad construction crew. Tony told him, “If it not be for one minute you talk to me back in Idaho, I keel somebody someday. One minute, she change my whole life.” (from a sermon by John Meister).
Prayer: Our Lord, teach us to use our words of encouragement well. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
