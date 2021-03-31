Little Free Pantries hope to ease need

Trinity United Methodist Church is one of many organizations helping the community with food insecurity through Little Free Pantries around the area.
Grand Island locations
— Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St.
— HB Laundry, 366 N Broadwell Ave.
— First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W Capital Ave.
— GRACE Foundation, 3310 W Capital Ave
— Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N Custer Ave,
— Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W 7th St.
— Hope Harbor, 615 W 1st St.
— Grand Island Elks Lodge 604, 631 S Locust St.
Doniphan location
— Doniphan United Methodist Church, 304 N 4th St.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!