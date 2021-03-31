 Skip to main content
Little Free Pantries hope to ease need
Little Free Pantries hope to ease need

This Little Free Pantry is located just outside Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. in Grand Island.

 Courtesy of Deb Brummund

Trinity United Methodist Church is one of many organizations helping the community with food insecurity through Little Free Pantries around the area.

Grand Island locations

— Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St.

— HB Laundry, 366 N Broadwell Ave.

— First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W Capital Ave.

— GRACE Foundation, 3310 W Capital Ave

— Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N Custer Ave,

— Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W 7th St.

— Hope Harbor, 615 W 1st St.

— Grand Island Elks Lodge 604, 631 S Locust St.

Doniphan location

— Doniphan United Methodist Church, 304 N 4th St.

