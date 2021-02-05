Looking honestly at who we are

Recently I’ve written several newspaper articles about finding spiritual help in this time of pandemic. But today I’m asking us to focus on the quality of who we are. Maybe when we come out of this hard time we’ll find we have become more Christ-like. Who we are makes a difference in the world and especially to those around us.

Who were my parents? The answer to that question makes a huge difference. Who is my family? I live with my wife, Debbie, and son, Paul. I am so blessed to have a kind and caring spouse. My son, Paul, is a delight to be with. People like to be with Paul. Paul, as many know, is a young man with Down syndrome. That doesn’t keep him from a great sense of humor and a memory for people and names better than mine!

“Who” was the focal point in the conflicts between Jesus and the religious leaders of his time. The scribes and Pharisees thought that God favored those who “went by the book,” those who kept the law and the commandments and strictly adhered to religious custom and piety. Jesus said that wasn’t necessarily so.

Those who do the will of God, who love their neighbor, who do deeds of kindness and love, who put others before themselves, who do justice and who hunger and thirst after righteousness, are the people of God.