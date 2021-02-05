Looking honestly at who we are

A local pastor joined a community service club and the members thought they would have some fun with him.
Under his name on the badge they printed “Hog Caller” as his occupation. Everyone made a big fanfare as the badge was presented.
The pastor responded by saying, “I usually am called the ‘Shepherd of the Sheep’ … but I guess you know your people better than I do.”
People always want to know who you are, especially in a small community. I’ve always appreciated the fact I had an immediate status as a pastor wherever I’ve gone. (Most people see it as a good thing.)
God puts a great emphasis in the Bible on the little word — WHO. For example in Psalm 15 the Psalmist asks, “O Lord, who may abide in your tent: Who shall dwell on your holy hill?” Then the psalm writer identifies who. “Those who walk blamelessly … who do not slander … who honor those who fear the Lord; who stand by their oath. Those who do these things will never be moved.”
The prophet Micah identifies God’s people who, “do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God.” In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus identifies God’s people as, “Those who mourn … those who hunger and thirst after righteousness … those who are persecuted for righteousness sake.” That’s who!
Recently I’ve written several newspaper articles about finding spiritual help in this time of pandemic. But today I’m asking us to focus on the quality of who we are. Maybe when we come out of this hard time we’ll find we have become more Christ-like. Who we are makes a difference in the world and especially to those around us.
Who were my parents? The answer to that question makes a huge difference. Who is my family? I live with my wife, Debbie, and son, Paul. I am so blessed to have a kind and caring spouse. My son, Paul, is a delight to be with. People like to be with Paul. Paul, as many know, is a young man with Down syndrome. That doesn’t keep him from a great sense of humor and a memory for people and names better than mine!
“Who” was the focal point in the conflicts between Jesus and the religious leaders of his time. The scribes and Pharisees thought that God favored those who “went by the book,” those who kept the law and the commandments and strictly adhered to religious custom and piety. Jesus said that wasn’t necessarily so.
Those who do the will of God, who love their neighbor, who do deeds of kindness and love, who put others before themselves, who do justice and who hunger and thirst after righteousness, are the people of God.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to honestly look at who we are and follow the way that would make us more like Jesus. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
