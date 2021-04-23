Love makes a difference

I read again one of my favorites verses in the Bible. “Love covers a multitude of sins.” (I Peter 4:8) I always thought that was my best defense if anyone asked me about my parenting choices. I knew I made a lot of mistakes as a father, but I always felt if my kids knew I loved them it would “cover a multitude of sins.”
At the beginning of this verse it also says, “Above all, maintain constant love for one another.” How do we do that? One of the things I decided to do during the pandemic was to call my sister and brothers at least every two months. Sometimes we would go for quite awhile without talking or seeing each other.
I don’t know why I didn’t call them more frequently before. Now when I call I feel like we are much closer than before. We’re kind of building a closer relationship and it feels good.
We can make a difference in the world by loving one another. Years ago in one of the Peanuts cartoon strips, artist Charles Schulz gave Charlie Brown a baby sister. Charlie became increasingly concerned about the condition of the world his baby sister was entering. He expressed these concerns to his friend Linus. But Linus interrupted Charlie’s litany of the evil in the world by contradicting him. “I think, “ said Linus, “the world today is better than it was six years ago.”
Charlie protested, “Don’t you read the papers, don’t you watch television? How can you say the world is better today than six years ago?” And Linus answered simply, “I’m in it now.”
In the mouths of some of us that statement would sound arrogant. But out of the mouth of Linus we would probably agree he is right. Why not think we can make a positive influence in the world? The impact of each of us is probably more than we think.
We certainly think the world is less evil because Jesus came into it. The one solitary life of Jesus has done more to change the world then all the wars that have been fought or any single event in history. As Jesus’ followers we can do powerful things when we share His love with the world.
A friend tells of a time when his 6-year-old daughter’s first-grade teacher lost everything in a fire. The staff and the children were taking up a collection to help her get started again. The little girl asked if she could give something out of her piggy bank. Her father helped her count the money and was surprised to find a little more than $25 in the bank. He said, “Why don’t you give $5, that would be a nice gift. “No Daddy, I want to give it all”, she insisted.
Most of us just want to give the “nice gift.” What if we gave it all? What if we loved others every possible way we could? That would make a great difference in the world.
Prayer: Our Lord, may others feel the world is a better place because we are in it. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com