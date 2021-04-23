Love makes a difference

In the mouths of some of us that statement would sound arrogant. But out of the mouth of Linus we would probably agree he is right. Why not think we can make a positive influence in the world? The impact of each of us is probably more than we think.

We certainly think the world is less evil because Jesus came into it. The one solitary life of Jesus has done more to change the world then all the wars that have been fought or any single event in history. As Jesus’ followers we can do powerful things when we share His love with the world.

A friend tells of a time when his 6-year-old daughter’s first-grade teacher lost everything in a fire. The staff and the children were taking up a collection to help her get started again. The little girl asked if she could give something out of her piggy bank. Her father helped her count the money and was surprised to find a little more than $25 in the bank. He said, “Why don’t you give $5, that would be a nice gift. “No Daddy, I want to give it all”, she insisted.

Most of us just want to give the “nice gift.” What if we gave it all? What if we loved others every possible way we could? That would make a great difference in the world.

Prayer: Our Lord, may others feel the world is a better place because we are in it. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

