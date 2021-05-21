Love reveals the face of God

A Sunday School teacher demonstrated the importance of living one’s life as a testimony to Christ within us. The teacher was a rather pompous and self-righteous man. He liked to dwell on the importance of living a life of obedience to Christ. His own life was his favorite source of illustration.
With his head held high and his chest outward, he strutted impressively back and forth across the classroom saying, “Now boys, why do people call me a Christian?”
There was a long silence. Then one of the boys slowly raised his hand.
“Yes?” boomed the teacher.
The boy responded, “Probably because they don’t know you?”
People who get to know God have a very different response. The Broadway musical “Les Miserables” is based on a classical novel of the same title by Victor Hugo. The hero of the story is Jean Valjean, a man who was imprisoned for 18 years because he stole bread to feed his sister’s hungry child. Upon being released from prison, Valjean gets into trouble with the law again. But a very kind Bishop intervenes to give him another chance to redeem himself, and this time Valjean succeeds. He vows to spend the rest of his life helping others, and so he does.
Near the end of the musical, just before he dies, Valjean sings some of the most memorable and moving lines of the whole play: “Take my hand and lead me to salvation … And remember the truth that once was spoken: To love one another is to see the face of God.”
How do we get to know God? By loving one another. That’s a great summary of so much of the Bible. The book of I John has many references to this great truth. In the section of I John 4:7-12, we find no less than 15 references to the love of God and knowing God. It’s like a refrain he can’t repeat often enough to make sure we don’t miss his point — love is the essence of life.
The key text is verse 12: “No one has ever seen God. Yet, if you love one another, God remains in us and his love is brought to perfection in us.” We could easily translate that into the message from Valjean in “Les Miserables”: “To love another person is to see the face of God.”
We don’t have to explore outer space to discover God; we need only express our care for the person right next to us. We don’t have to multiply our prayer and devotions to experience God; we need only to reach out in love to our nearest neighbor.
I’m so taken by the phrase, “to see the face of God”. What a beautiful thing it must be. I love to look at the pictures I get of my grandchildren. The little ones look so beautiful and angelic (especially when asleep). I can only begin to imagine how kind and loving and beautiful the face of God must be.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep looking for your glorious face through our care and work with others. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
