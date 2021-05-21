Love reveals the face of God

How do we get to know God? By loving one another. That’s a great summary of so much of the Bible. The book of I John has many references to this great truth. In the section of I John 4:7-12, we find no less than 15 references to the love of God and knowing God. It’s like a refrain he can’t repeat often enough to make sure we don’t miss his point — love is the essence of life.

The key text is verse 12: “No one has ever seen God. Yet, if you love one another, God remains in us and his love is brought to perfection in us.” We could easily translate that into the message from Valjean in “Les Miserables”: “To love another person is to see the face of God.”

We don’t have to explore outer space to discover God; we need only express our care for the person right next to us. We don’t have to multiply our prayer and devotions to experience God; we need only to reach out in love to our nearest neighbor.

I’m so taken by the phrase, “to see the face of God”. What a beautiful thing it must be. I love to look at the pictures I get of my grandchildren. The little ones look so beautiful and angelic (especially when asleep). I can only begin to imagine how kind and loving and beautiful the face of God must be.