No shortcuts to the power of prayer

Two ministers’ wives were mending their husband’s trousers; one minister was successful and the other wasn’t. Which was which was seen in the mending: one was mending the seat of the trousers and the other the knees.
One of my frustrations is pastoral prayers that are not very good. I’m sure I’ve said a few myself. The people can tell when we pastors have put preparation into our prayers. A lot of pastors and lay people think they can just pray without any work put into it. Those prayers usually sound like it.
I think all of us have been praying more these last couple of years. Is it possible to issue a prayer mandate? Prayers because we have to probably aren’t the kind of prayers God would prefer.
We do need reminders about the importance of prayer. Prayer should be written about and preached on, it is at the heart of our faith. Chrysostom (an ancient church leader) called it the “worthiest art.” Augustine (also a great church leader) called prayer our best “Christian resource.” Luther (from the reformation times) said it was the “sublimest joy.” We need to remember it can be a great joy!
The disciples of Jesus wanted to know the secret of Jesus’ power. They tracked it down and found Jesus’ power was in his prayers. Mary, Queen of Scots, said, “I fear the prayers of John Knox more than all the assembled armies of Europe.”
Prayer — what it is and what it does — is a mystery. It probably needs to remain that way. Paul in Romans 8, described prayer in terms of deep sighs and groanings. Prayer can be understood a little better if we break it down to adoration, praise, confession, petition, communion, etc…
The structure of our prayers is not the most important thing about prayer. Above all remember prayer has to be honest. Jesus greatly disliked prayers on the street corner for show. Jesus taught us to be simple, direct and sincere.
John Killinger was at one time a professor at Vanderbilt University. His books became very popular. He wrote with simplicity and insight after growing up as a poor mountain boy in Kentucky. He explained in his book, “Bread for the Wilderness, Wine for the Journey,” how he had not left any time for prayer.
He wrote, “We forget how to pray … I am beginning to pray again. The world gradually weaned me away. I became caught up in its frantic pace.” He said he found prayer was the main thing he was missing.
Prayer: Our Lord, the words we say don’t seem to be adequate. Please help us put more joy in our prayers. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
