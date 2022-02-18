No shortcuts to the power of prayer

Two ministers’ wives were mending their husband’s trousers; one minister was successful and the other wasn’t. Which was which was seen in the mending: one was mending the seat of the trousers and the other the knees.

One of my frustrations is pastoral prayers that are not very good. I’m sure I’ve said a few myself. The people can tell when we pastors have put preparation into our prayers. A lot of pastors and lay people think they can just pray without any work put into it. Those prayers usually sound like it.

I think all of us have been praying more these last couple of years. Is it possible to issue a prayer mandate? Prayers because we have to probably aren’t the kind of prayers God would prefer.

We do need reminders about the importance of prayer. Prayer should be written about and preached on, it is at the heart of our faith. Chrysostom (an ancient church leader) called it the “worthiest art.” Augustine (also a great church leader) called prayer our best “Christian resource.” Luther (from the reformation times) said it was the “sublimest joy.” We need to remember it can be a great joy!