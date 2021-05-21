 Skip to main content
Obligation to attend Mass returns this weekend for Grand Island Diocese
Obligation to attend Mass returns this weekend for Grand Island Diocese

Beginning this weekend, most healthy Catholics are expected to return to Mass at churches in the Grand Island Diocese.

Last year, because of COVID-19, bishops in many parts of the country, including the Grand Island Diocese, announced a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation.

That dispensation will be lifted this weekend.

The Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, announced the change in a diocesan letter. He wrote that he made the decision after consulting with the diocese’s Presbyteral Council and conferring with Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha and Bishop James Conley of Lincoln.

The obligation to attend Mass applies to “all baptized Catholics who are of able body and sound mind,” Hanefeldt wrote in the letter. “The responsibility to participate in Sunday Mass rests with each of us. There are some, however, who may be excused from the obligation to attend Mass due to advanced age, sickness, disability or some other serious reason.”

