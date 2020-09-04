Of saints and sinners

I never tire of Peanuts cartoons. I know I’ve used this one before but it fits well with the subject today. Lucy told Charlie Brown, “I have examined my life and found it to be without flaw. Therefore, I’m going to hold a ceremony and present myself with a medal. I will then give a moving acceptance speech. After that, I’ll greet myself in the receiving line.” Then she concludes, somewhat sadly, “When you’re a saint, you have to do everything yourself.”

Most of us are the opposite of Lucy. Many folks say, “Well, I’m no saint!” We’ve all probably used that expression to defend or excuse a mistake we’ve made. And we may have used it against others by saying, “Well, he or she is no saint!”

It might be well to ask, just who is a saint? And what are the requirements of sainthood? The word itself comes from the Latin, sanctus that means “holy”. The 12 apostles and Paul are given the title of saint by many branches of the church. Throughout the centuries more and more people were designated saints by the Catholic Church, if they met certain criteria.

That would make most of us believe there’s very little chance of being a saint. In a church Bible study, the leader asked if anyone knew of a person who might be considered a saint? A little man in the back row raised his hand. The leader asked who this person was? The man said, ”My wife’s first husband.”

Many folks were called saints in the Bible. The Apostle Paul addressed letters “to the saints” in various places. The term saint is used in this general sense to all people who belonged to God and who believed in and tried to follow Christ. This hardly means all Christians are perfect. They are still human.