Peace that passes understanding

Every person needs peace in their lives, but sometimes it’s hard to come by.
I heard a story about an Englishman who was on a train, seated between two ladies who were not at peace. They were arguing over the window. One lady wanted the window up. The other lady said, “Put the window down or I am going to die of heatstroke.”
And this poor Englishman, he’s in the middle of this, listening to them go back and forth. He’s not having any peace on this trip! They can’t get it settled and the window keeps going up and down. They call the conductor and bring him into it. The conductor doesn’t know how to solve the problem and kind of shrugs his shoulders.
The Englishman says, “I’ve got an idea. Let’s put the window up and kill one, put the window down and kill the other, then we’ll both have peace!”
There are a lot of us who could use a little more peace in our lives, maybe even a lot more peace. I think we can actually work at peace of mind and receive more of it. If we learn about what brings peace, that’s a good start.
The Bible is a great resource to learn about peace. A great passage about peace is Isaiah 48:18, “If only you had paid attention to my commands, your peace would have been like a river and righteousness like the waves of the sea.” In other words, obedience to God brings peace in our lives, even peace like a river! Can you imagine anything more peaceful than watching a river flowing along?
I used to live near the Blue River when I grew up in Crete. I had a boat on the river and I put out setlines to catch a few fish. Rowing up and down the river was one of the most peaceful times in my life. If you go “with the flow” of God in your life you will definitely find peace.
Another source of peace is to learn about the life of Christ. If we read about Jesus’ life we find a man who had more serenity of spirit then anyone on earth! In Jesus’ last days on earth, when everyone else was in confusion and chaos, Jesus stood by with a deep sense of peace that went way beyond people around him.
When Jesus was near the end, he said, “Peace, I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.” (John 14:27)
We need peace in our lives and in our relationships. A man went to a marriage counselor with his wife and said, “Every time my wife and I argue she becomes historical.”
The counselor said, “I think you mean hysterical.”
“No,” he said, “I mean historical. When we argue she tells me everything I’ve done wrong.”
We need to do what we can to be peacemakers. Romans 12:18 reminds us, “Do everything possible, on your part, to live at peace with all people.” If we work toward peace, we’ll have a great result.” Psalms 37:37 assures us, “The people of peace have a wonderful future ahead of them…a happy ending.”
Prayer: Our Lord of peace, teach us the lessons that make for peace and serenity of spirit. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com