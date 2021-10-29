Peace that passes understanding

Every person needs peace in their lives, but sometimes it’s hard to come by.

I heard a story about an Englishman who was on a train, seated between two ladies who were not at peace. They were arguing over the window. One lady wanted the window up. The other lady said, “Put the window down or I am going to die of heatstroke.”

And this poor Englishman, he’s in the middle of this, listening to them go back and forth. He’s not having any peace on this trip! They can’t get it settled and the window keeps going up and down. They call the conductor and bring him into it. The conductor doesn’t know how to solve the problem and kind of shrugs his shoulders.

The Englishman says, “I’ve got an idea. Let’s put the window up and kill one, put the window down and kill the other, then we’ll both have peace!”

There are a lot of us who could use a little more peace in our lives, maybe even a lot more peace. I think we can actually work at peace of mind and receive more of it. If we learn about what brings peace, that’s a good start.