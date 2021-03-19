Pro-Life Legislative Coffee planned at St. Mary’s

Local and statewide pro-life groups will host a Tri-Cities Pro-Life Legislative Coffee March 27 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square in Grand Island.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be attending the 9 a.m. program about pro-life legislation in Nebraska.

Also planned to attend are state Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Curt Friesen of Henderson and John Lowe of Kearney.

“I am honored to join the delegation of state senators and pro-life leaders in the Tri-Cities area again this year,” Foley said. “Public policy is decided by those who show up. That is what pro-life advocates have done year after year. Together we are turning the tide and building a culture of life in Nebraska.”

This event is free, open to the public, and hosted by the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Right to Life, South Central Nebraska Right to Life, Grand Island Right to Life, and Nebraska Family Alliance.

St. Mary’s Cathedral Square is located at 112 South Cedar St. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Michael Kube at mkube@gidiocese.org or 308-382-6565.