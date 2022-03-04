Psalm 23 a resource for living

A Sunday school teacher said to her children, “We have been learning how powerful kings and queens were in the Bible times. But there is a higher power! Can anybody tell me what it is?” One child blurted out, “Aces!”

One of the wonderful ways to find out about our higher power is by reading Psalm 23. It has been a favorite for thousands of years because it explains so simply the beautiful relationship we can have with the Lord.

As a pastor I recited Psalm 23 at the bedside of many a dying person. I used it in my teaching, praying, counseling, and healing. For some reason I didn’t preach on Psalm 23 for the first twenty years of my ministry. I don’t know why, I used it at funerals, but not on Sunday mornings. Perhaps it seems to be the “holy of holies” of the Bible. How could I comment on such a thing of beauty?

Let’s look at the first phrase: The Lord is my shepherd. The phrase brings us right down to earth. Everyone knew of the love and care of a shepherd to the sheep. It wasn’t some statement about a mystical, abstract, heavenly mist. Our Lord is like a shepherd.

Another thing we notice is the statement is in the present tense. This is worth a pause for reflection. We have a “present-tense” Lord. Our Lord is not some mighty force in the past. Our Lord doesn’t need to catch up to us — God is present with us. We don’t have to convince the Lord to be our shepherd — God is our shepherd.

Even more amazing — The Lord is my shepherd. Someone has said, “The heart of religion is in personal pronouns.” What a difference that one little word makes, my Lord, my shepherd. It reaffirms our status in relation to God.

Do you know your status as a child of God? Three men were talking about what status means. They asked, “How do you know when you’ve arrived?”

The first man said, “I’ll tell you what real status is. It’s being invited to the White House for a personal conversation with the President.”

The second man said, “No, that’s not it. You know you have status when you’re invited to the White House for a personal conversation with the President, the hot line rings, and he just looks at it and decides not to answer it, giving you all the attention.”

The third man said, “You both have it wrong. Real status is when you are invited to the White House for a conversation with the President, the hot line rings, the president answers it and says, “Here, it’s for you.”

There’s an amazing affirmation in the book of First John, “See what love the Father has given us, that we should be called children of God, and so we are.” (I John 3:1)

No language or even music can reveal the full power and tenderness of these words. As wonderful as the words are, we are the only ones who can add the my, “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of our status as children of God. May we love others as you have loved us. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

