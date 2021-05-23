Ready to serve in a new location; St. Mary’s Immigration Program has moved across the street

Beginning Monday, the St. Mary’s Immigration Program will have a new location.
Until now, the office has been in the basement of the St. Mary’s Cathedral rectory.
The program is now located at 205 S. Cedar St. in a structure commonly known as the “pink building.” It is at the corner of Cedar and Division streets, right across the street from St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The St. Mary’s Immigration Program has an outreach office in Lexington. Both are operated by St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
In the old rectory location, some patrons had trouble getting up and down a flight of stairs. That won’t be a problem at the new location, said Leticia “Tish” Guerrero, the caseworker at the Grand Island office.
What does the program do?
“We try to screen individuals to see if they’re going to be eligible for any immigration benefits,” Guerrero said.
In talking to people about what they’re seeking in terms of immigration status, it’s important to take into account current laws, any past laws that have changed and other factors “to establish whether or not we’re going to be able to help them,” Guerrero said.
Some people come to the office seeking to become U.S. citizens. But others come “just to obtain any sort of legal status,” she said.
There are different paths to legal status and “we help them identify what they might be eligible for,” Guerrero said.
Temporary legal statuses include temporary protective status, asylum and being declared a refugee.
Achieving permanent resident status is “more long-term than just a few years,” Guerrero said. Once a person attains a number of years of permanent residency, he or she can be naturalized.
Some people who come into the office are familiar with the process, and some aren’t.
With the latter group, Guerrero begins with step one. She asks those people about themselves.
“How is it that you came here? What are you trying to obtain?” she asks.
Most of the time, it’s “some sort of status. It’s citizenship or temporary or permanent residency,” Guerrero said.
With those people, “we kind of evaluate what’s going to be the option, if there is an option,” she said.
Not every case is successful. But “most of the time we can certainly provide something,” she said.
The ultimate benefit is the legal status, Guerrero said.
Sometimes, when people are in temporary protective status, they can apply for a work permit. The St. Mary’s office helps those people apply.
Guerrero, who started working at the program last August, is a graduate of Wood River High School. She got an associate degree from Central Community College and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences from Bellevue University.
The Rev. Jim Golka, pastor of St. Mary’s Cathedral since 2016, has seen the value of the immigration program.
“There are a good number of people here who are really trying to be properly documented by our government so that they can be a U.S. citizen or be here legally — to be able to pay taxes and do their part. And we’re trying to help them do that,” Golka said.
St. Mary’s established two immigration offices because it’s easier to have one program in two places than to have two programs, Golka said.
The program has to be accredited by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Access Programs, he said. The goal is “to have whoever is working in each of the offices be accredited, so they can practice immigration law,” Golka said.
Kellie Draper, who works in the Lexington office, is accredited through the legal access program.
Once a nonprofit program such as St. Mary’s is recognized under the program, anyone who works there can become accredited.
“As an accredited rep, I can do everything an immigration attorney can do, as far as immigration,” Draper said.
There is definitely a need for the St. Mary’s program, Draper said. There are few immigration attorneys who specialize just in immigration, she said.
Referring to both the Grand Island and Lexington locations, Golka said business has increased in the last month “and in the coming months we expect it to get much busier.” Secretarial help was needed in Lexington “just to process all the new people coming in,” Golka said.
The Lexington office always has been busy, Draper said. But business has “really gone up, especially since January,” she said.
Some changes were made with the arrival of the Biden administration. “So I think we’ve been a lot busier,” Draper said.
The Grand Island location has two employees — Guerrero and assistant Maria Rodriguez.
The Lexington office has two full-time employees and one part-time worker.
Many people who visit the Grand Island office originally come from Cuba, Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, Guerrero said.
Draper has helped people from many parts of South and Central America, including Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, as well as the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.
She’s also worked with a few people from Russia.
St. Mary’s pays the salaries and the operating costs for the two locations. “But the funding really comes out of the office,” Golka said.
The immigration program charges a fee for the work it does. That fee is at “a much discounted rate from what you’d find at a regular law office,” Golka said. “But it makes enough money where it pays for itself.”
The immigration program employees work on a commission, he said.
The St. Mary’s program was founded in 2007, shortly after Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers raided six beef plants, including the one in Grand Island, in December 2006.
At that time, “there was just a strong sense of, ‘How can we as a church better serve all these people who come to Mass here?’” Golka said.
The nation’s Catholic bishops created the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, or CLINIC. That organization helped the St. Mary’s program get established. It also helped with training and getting the program accredited. That effort is in line with “the social justice teachings of our bishops. So it just seemed like a natural thing to do,” said Golka, who soon will become a bishop himself.
The St. Mary’s program doesn’t help people just with their immigration status, Guerrero said. Many people ask where they can find shelter or where they can go to church.