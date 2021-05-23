Ready to serve in a new location; St. Mary’s Immigration Program has moved across the street

Guerrero, who started working at the program last August, is a graduate of Wood River High School. She got an associate degree from Central Community College and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences from Bellevue University.

The Rev. Jim Golka, pastor of St. Mary’s Cathedral since 2016, has seen the value of the immigration program.

“There are a good number of people here who are really trying to be properly documented by our government so that they can be a U.S. citizen or be here legally — to be able to pay taxes and do their part. And we’re trying to help them do that,” Golka said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Mary’s established two immigration offices because it’s easier to have one program in two places than to have two programs, Golka said.

The program has to be accredited by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Access Programs, he said. The goal is “to have whoever is working in each of the offices be accredited, so they can practice immigration law,” Golka said.

Kellie Draper, who works in the Lexington office, is accredited through the legal access program.

Once a nonprofit program such as St. Mary’s is recognized under the program, anyone who works there can become accredited.