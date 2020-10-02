Rediscovering prayer in these uncertain times

There’s so much to learn about prayer that we can never learn it all. Prayer in many ways is a mystery. We are reminded by the Apostle Paul “we don’t know how to pray as we ought to.” And he speaks of prayer in terms of “deep sighs and groanings that are beyond our understanding.”

Prayer is a journey, not a destination. One person on that journey was John Killinger. At one time John was a professor at Vanderbilt University. He was a poor mountain boy from Kentucky with degrees from both Princeton and Harvard, and a Ph.D. in English literature. He was a brilliant and popular author of many books. There was something missing in John’s life. He wrote about it in his book, “Bread for the Wilderness, Wine for the Journey.”

“We forget how to pray … I am beginning to pray again. The world gradually weaned me away. I became caught up in its frantic pace. I learned to speak the jaunty language of its secularism and self-assurance. ‘What is the use of praying?’ a voice in my heart quietly insinuated … But somewhere along the way to success, after several years of slipping down-hill in my attempts to pray, I began to see that life — the world — is not so rationally determined as I had been led to believe.”

Prayer: Our Lord, teach us about prayer again. We seem stuck for so long in the kindergarten of prayer. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

