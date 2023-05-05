This story told by Carolyn C. Kendrick in the Christian Science Monitor caught my attention:

It was Sunday morning. Usually a quiet time, even on the subway. An old man lumbered onto the car and sat in a heap across the aisle. His exhaustion and crumpled clothes clung to him in layers. He sat mumbling to himself, looking at nothing. Fitfully, he reached into his canvas bag, and sighed. Everyone on the subway ignored him.

At the next stop a little girl, all dressed up for Sunday school, stepped aboard. She stood behind her father, shyly watching the old man. Her eyes rested gently on his face.

Suddenly, leaning in her direction, the old man grumbled, “Do you like jam?” The girl nodded timidly, glancing up to her father.

The old man grunted and proceeded to rummage through his frazzled bag. In a moment, he elaborately presented her with a brand new jar of strawberry preserves. By this time all the passengers on the car were watching attentively, smiling to themselves.

Without any hesitation, the father nodded to his daughter and she accepted the jar, smiling her thanks. The old man’s face brightened for a moment. At the next stop, the little girl glanced back as she and her dad stepped off the car. The old man’s eyes lingered with her until she disappeared. Then he lumbered off into the station, cradling his canvas bag.

I wondered if he saw in her another little girl he had once loved. She — and her understanding father — had recognized, beneath his tatters and gloom, a grandfather’s warmth. Even on Sunday morning the subway can offer unexpected views.

The old man reminded me of a group of people that someone called “the invisible ones of society.” It’s an interesting concept that I haven’t been able to get out of my mind. The invisible people are the ones who others tend to ignore or exclude. You don’t have to be a hobo or bag lady to be invisible; all you have to be is lonely, left out, or cast away by someone else. A lot of us feel invisible at times.

Jesus had an amazing way to make invisible people visible again. Jesus could reach out in a crowd of people and see those that no one else could see. Some had almost faded completely from life, but Jesus took them by the hand and spoke words of faith and confidence.

A good example might be the story of Jesus and the woman at the well in the book of John, chapter four. The woman was an outcast from society; she went to get water at the well when no one else was around. Even though a Jewish teacher such as Jesus would ordinarily never speak to her, Jesus not only spoke to her but He also gave her the living water of God. She came to life, she became visible again.

The world is full of hostility, the gospel works on hospitality. There are many systems that exclude others, but Jesus always included people.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us, like you, to reach out to include an ever-broader circle of people. Amen